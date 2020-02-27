Regulating healthy cholesterol levels in a natural way may be made through the help of ingredients like activated charcoal.

(Newswire.net -- February 27, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Around the world, the rates of high cholesterol continues to increase. According to experts, raised total cholesterol contributes to the development of stroke and ischemic heart disease.

Cardiovascular disease continues to be one of the major killers worldwide. It is worth realizing that reducing cholesterol levels can have major positive impacts on heart health.

In a study, it has been shown that a reduction in serum cholesterol by 10 percent leads in a decrease in heart disease by 50 percent within 5 years.

Scientists have been investigating on the natural ways to reduce high levels of cholesterol. It has been found that diet plays a significant role as some foods have cholesterol-lowering properties.

Astralagus is one of these natural remedies and it has been found useful in supporting the immune system. This food possesses antibacterial and inflammation-fighting properties that are beneficial for the heart.

Aside from astralagus, it is also worth mentioning that a shrub called hawthorn may also be useful. Some studies reveal that the use of this plant is an effective treatment for milder forms of heart failure.

Other highly recommended foods are flaxseed, fish like tuna, lake trout, salmon, sardines, and herring, garlic, and red yeast rice.

It is worth mentioning that the use of this natural remedy has long been associated with a myriad of health benefits. It has been found to work wonders in reducing the levels of LDL cholesterol, and this is significantly helpful and protective to heart health.

What makes it even more beneficial is that its use has also been found to increase the levels of HDL cholesterol. Its cholesterol-regulating abilities have been found to be as effective as prescription medications.

In a study, researchers administered activated charcoal for four weeks. It has been found that the use of this natural remedy reduced total cholesterol by 25 percent and LDL cholesterol by 41 percent.

It even enhanced HDL levels by 8 percent.

More research are still underway to explore the health benefits of activated charcoal deeper. However, it is worth realizing that its use is highly recommended for various medicinal purposes.

Activated charcoal is actually widely studied due to its remarkable healing benefits. It can be obtained through the use of Purest Vantage Activated Charcoal, which is known for its high potency and purity.

