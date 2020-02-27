According to researchers, this B vitamin covalently binds to histones, which are DNA-binding proteins that aid in folding as well as packaging DNA into chromatin.

In some studies, it has been found that certain dietary and lifestyle changes do work in preventing the onset of this incurable condition.

In multiple research studies, it has been found that obesity is associated with the increased risk of certain types of cancer. These include cancers affecting the kidney, gallbladder, colon, liver, prostate, pancreas, rectum, ovaries, and uterus.

It is strongly recommended to maintain a healthy weight as excess weight increases endometrial cancer and esophageal adenocarcinoma risks by 50 percent.

In addition to keeping a healthy weight, it is similarly important to know which foods to eat and avoid.

Experts have revealed that limiting intake of calorie-dense, nutrient-deficient foods may be extremely beneficial. It is strongly discourage to regularly consume processed snack foods, sugar-sweetened beverages, and junk foods.

Scientists however strongly suggest to consume more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. It is always important to remember that consuming whole plant foods has long been associated with the reduced risk of lung, oral, esophageal, stomach and colon cancer.

An increasing number of studies are looking into the therapeutic effects of B vitamins like biotin in aiding to reduce cancer risk.

According to researchers, this B vitamin covalently binds to histones, which are DNA-binding proteins that aid in folding as well as packaging DNA into chromatin.

It is also worth realizing that the addition of this B vitamin to histones play a vital role in gene silencing,cellular proliferation, and DNA repair and stability.

Experts warn that reduced biotin levels could result in inadequate histone biotinylation. This in turn leads to genomic instability and abnormal gene expression, which could potentially increase cancer risk.

Multiple research studies have long revealed the significant health benefits of this B vitamin. This is why its use is highly recommended for preventive health purposes.

Scientists reveal that this B vitamin could work wonders inside the body to promote health. Its use via supplementation is widely resorted to nowadays due it is remarkable healing benefits.

