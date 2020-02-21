A new guide to family days out and things to do in Auckland has been launched. Kids Corner highlights some of the most exciting activists for all the family when visiting Auckland.

(Newswire.net -- February 21, 2020) -- A new guide to family days out and things to do in Auckland has been launched. Kids Corner highlights some of the most exciting activists for all the family when visiting Auckland.

Kids Corner has launched a new guide on the best things to do in Auckland, with the top kids activities and more. It’s a great guide for families looking to visit the area, allowing them to plan their trips ahead of time for maximum effectiveness.

For more information please visit the website here: https://kidscorner.co.nz/auckland/things-to-do

The newly launched guide covers some of the most fun things to do for kids in Auckland. It also covers school holiday programs, the best outdoor activities, and more.

Many people visit Auckland to see all the stunning sights of the city and what New Zealand has to offer. When families visit the area, it’s important to know what there is to do to keep the little ones entertained.

https://kidscorner.co.nz/wellington/things-to-do

For anyone stuck for something to do with their lids in Auckland, the guide has them covered. It highlights that there are plenty of things to do for families, along with budget friendly options.

The guide breaks down activities into indoor options and outdoor options. Indoor activities include rock climbing, trampoline parks, inflatable playgrounds, go karting, and going to the movies.

Rock climbing is a popular activity for kids, while also providing a range of benefits. It helps them to improve their fitness while building self confidence, resilience and problem solving skills.

https://kidscorner.co.nz/christchurch/things-to-do

One of the elements that Auckland is known for is its beautiful beaches. These can be a great source of water fun for all the family. The guide also covers kids events in Auckland, school holiday programs in Auckland, and classes available for kids to learn a new skill.

It states: “Whatever time of year you are planning on exploring Auckland, there will always be a fantastic range of free and paid-for kids events that are created specifically to entertain and educate children on a range of different topics and interests.”

Those wishing to find out more can visit the website on the link provided above.