(Newswire.net -- February 21, 2020) -- The new Vionic sandals collection by Orthotic Shop features sandals for wide and narrow feet and people suffering from plantar fasciitis. The new designs provide the perfect arch support to people with plantar fasciitis, flat feet and those with fallen arches.

Orthotic Shop announced the release of a new collection of Vionic sandals that offer excellent arch support. Women and men can find traditional and modern designs of orthopedic sandals online at affordable prices. They are specially engineered to enclose the user's arches and give them the highest level of support, comfort in addition to the stylish look. Interested parties are invited to get a good pair of Vionic sandals with excellent arch support for use around the house or outdoors from the online Orthotic Shop.

The Orthotic Shop is committed to providing high-quality arch support Vionic sandals to men, women, and children.

The Orthotic Shop Office Manager explained: "Orthotic Shop has added new Vionic Sandals for Spring 2020. The Casandra Sandal brings in a nice design update to Vionic's Tide line. We are really excited about the Lucia sandal. It is a really cute style."

The Vionic sandals are very comfortable and offer excellent arch support to remedy over-pronation problems and relieve the pain associated with plantar fasciitis. Users will be amazed by the new collection that features many unique, timeless sandals in lovely designs.

The site of the company specifies that Vionic sandals with Orthaheel technology are one of the only footwear brands officially recognized by the American Podiatric Medical Association as promoting good foot health.

The online Vionic sandals shop offers walking sandals, thong-style sandals, slide-on sandals and many more great summertime shoes that meet both style and pain-relief expectations.

A satisfied customer shared: “I never regretted ordering the Vionic sandals. I can’t stop recommending them to friends and relatives. They are super soft, comfortable to wear and lightweight. Their built-in arch support ensures consistent comfort and stability. I can walk all day wearing them.”

Browse the new Vionic sandals collection and learn more about the health benefits of wearing these amazing sandals at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9t4Xv2wautY or explore the most popular designs for women at https://www.orthoticshop.com/vionic-tide .