(Newswire.net -- February 23, 2020) -- San Fernando, CA -- San Fernando, CA Christian college El Camino Christian College has released its updated list of academic programs. The college offers Master's, Bachelors and Associate degrees in partnership with Randall University.

More information about El Camino Christian College is available at https://elcaminochristiancollege.org

The evangelical educational institution in San Fernando showcased academic programs designed to meet the needs of students in the local community and across California. El Camino Christian College offers Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Arts, and Master of Arts degrees in partnership with Randall University.

El Camino Christian College also offers bachelor's degrees and diplomas in theological studies to equip students for local and international Christian ministry. The college offers preparatory courses for the General Education Development (GED) and High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) in English and Spanish.

The Bachelor of Arts program at the post-secondary Christian college in Los Angeles covers business administration, counseling, psychology, Christian ministry, theology, Biblical studies, and multidisciplinary studies. El Camino Christian College ensures small classes and the use of smart technology to improve learning effectiveness and create opportunities for personal guidance.

All programs at El Camino Christian College are based on foundational Christian principles and are designed to impart quality education with a Christian world-view. The college offers a convenient online learning system and flexible scheduling, improving worldwide access to learning modules.

El Camino Christian College supports active military personnel and veterans eligible for benefits and student aid funding. The college also offers English as a Second Language (ESL) classes for Spanish-speaking students.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Christian college in the San Fernando Valley, "We are delighted to release details about our new programs that benefit students in San Fernando and Los Angeles area. Our goal is to provide access to a Christ-Centered, Spirit-Filled, high quality, affordable college education."

Based in San Fernando, El Camino Christian College is a post-secondary educational institution founded and headed by Dr. James Tolle. The college is nationally accredited and offers evangelical and professional courses to empower the Hispanic community in and around Los Angeles.

For more information about Bible-oriented academic programs in Los Angeles, call 818-577-8170 or visit the URL above.