(Newswire.net -- March 2, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Health authorities have long been warning against the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, which in the United States affects more than 30 million individuals.

The good news is that while this condition is incurable, there are actually science-based techniques to reduce the worsening of knee OA pain.

Matt Garver, PhD, says that people with osteoarthritis have a lot of control over behaviors that can help to reduce pain symptoms.

Garver is an exercise physiologist and an assistant professor in the department of nutrition and kinesiology at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

It is strongly recommended to exercise regularly and choose the best types of exercise activities.

According to Brian Halpern, MD, the knee joint loves motion.

Halpern is a sports medicine physician with the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City and author of The Knee Crisis Handbook.

While exercise is highly recommended, it is worth realizing that overdoing the wrong exercises is rather harmful than beneficial.

This means that runners may reduce running and individuals who are physically active doing some gardening may do other activities. It is recommended to avoid exercises that aggravate knee OA, such as lunges, deep squats, and other movements that pound on the joint.

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) reveals that the more you weigh, the more stress is placed on the knee joint, which can trigger an increase in pain.

It is strongly recommended to manage a healthy weight as excess pounds could place stress on the joint.

Medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are popular among individuals with osteoarthritis today. These medications are widely used but experts warn that they carry certain health risks.

It is important to realize NSAID use is linked with side effects like flu-like symptoms, trouble breathing, rapid heartbeat, palpitations, severe rash, unusual weight gain, and severe stomach pain.

It is worth noting that there are safer alternatives like glucosamine highly recommended by experts. Glucosamine is a science-based OA-fighting remedy that is widely thought to be a safer alternative to these pain medications.

Glucosamine is popularized by its ability not just to repair joint cartilage, but also enhance the levels of synovial fluid. It is worth realizing that this lubricating liquid is helpful in minimizing friction and allowing painless movements. This natural healing remedy is thought to be helpful for overall joint cartilage health.

