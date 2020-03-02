D-mannose is naturally designed to bind with UTI-causing culprits like the E.coli bacteria and eliminate it from the body.

(Newswire.net -- March 2, 2020) Orlando, FL -- On a global scale, UTIs have been found to affect roughly 150 million individuals annually. It is important to be warned that this infection can lead in fatal consequences when not addressed.

According to experts, urinary tract infections (UTIs) are not supposed to be deadly. However when it is left untreated, it actually affects the entire body and results in complications.

It is worth being warned that this infection may result in complications like urosepsis, which can be fatal.

In 2007 in the United States alone, it has been found that UTIs accounted for about 10.5 million office visits. Further, it constituted to 0.9 percent of all ambulatory visits and 2 to 3 million emergency department visits.

There are risk factors to watch out for such as female anatomy, obesity, diabetes, vaginal infection, and sexual activity. It is important to realize that still in the U.S., 70 percent to 80 percent of complicated UTIs were due to indwelling catheters.

Indwelling catheters account for 1 million cases every year and are linked with increased morbidity and mortality.

As the rates of this infection increase, more experts carry out studies to learn about the ways to effectively reduce its prevalence. When it develops, it leads in symptoms like pain or burning sensation while peeing.

Overuse and frequent use of antibiotics can produce more problems than bacterial resistance, which is considered to be a major global public health concern.

According to experts, this medication doesn’t just destroy the UTI-causing bacteria but also ends up killing the good ones. This can trigger the overgrowth of bad bacteria and cause infections. It could also lead in diarrhea and this is due to the fact that the body lacks good bacteria to properly digest food.

Antibiotics may be helpful for UTIs, but it is also worth realizing that its use has a price. It is always best to resort to preventive measures in fighting the infection.

One of these preventive steps is to use a naturally-occurring sugar called D-mannose. This natural healing ingredient is a popular subject of research due to its ability to fight UTIs. It could be useful to prevent or even treat the infection.

Some experts recommend the use of this natural healing ingredient to reduce or eliminate the need to use antibiotics. D-mannose is naturally designed to bind with UTI-causing culprits like the E.coli bacteria and eliminate it from the body.

To obtain its healing goodness, it is wise to consider the use of formulas like Divine Bounty D-mannose.

D-mannose capsules from Divine Bounty could be an excellent choice. This amazing formula is equipped with 600 mg of top-quality D-mannose. What makes it all the more beneficial is that it also has added ingredients like Dandelion and Cranberry (amazon.com/D-Mannose-600mg-Cranberry-Dandelion-Extract/dp/B01LX5KGF0).

