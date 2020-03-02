There are quite a number of ways scientists recommend to enhance immune system health. Bromelain could actually be one of the most therapeutic ways to do this.

According to researchers, it is wise to learn about the common threats to immune system health. This could be significantly helpful in increasing the body’s protection against a range of diseases and infections.

According to Dat Tran, MD, think of the immune system like the military.

Trans is an immunologist and assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

“There are different branches that each serve a unique function in protecting the body,” he adds.

While the body is vulnerable to billions of germs every day, not all of them are bad. There are good bacteria that provide nutrients the body needs and that work in fighting infections. Unfortunately, the body is also susceptible to threats that weaken immunity, such as stress.

Studies have shown that increased levels of the stress hormone could trigger a number of health issues, and these include reduced immunity.

Experts further warn against having negative emotions, in addition to being stressed out. Research reveals that optimism aids in making the immune system work better.

Other threats to immunity are sleep deprivation, allergies, and having an unhealthy diet.

In enhancing immune system health, it is strongly recommended to consider what digestive enzymes like bromelain can offer.

In some studies, it has been found that this natural remedy aids in supporting healthy immune responses. It has been able to activate some inflammatory proteins during cellular stress. These inflammatory proteins are IL-1β, IL-6, and IFN-γ.

What makes this natural remedy even more beneficial is that it decreases the levels of these proteins when there are excessive levels of inflammation.

There are quite a number of ways scientists recommend to enhance immune system health. Bromelain could actually be one of the most therapeutic ways to do this as it could also offer a range of other health benefits.

In mice cell cultures, it has been shown that bromelain has the ability to inhibit and enhance T cell responses. It aids in T cell response to keep the immune system healthy. What makes it even more beneficial is that it also inhibits IL-2 production in mice.

It is important to remember that activation of T cell aids in fighting immune diseases. This therapeutic digestive enzyme continues to gain increasing attention in the scientific community due to its remarkable healing benefits.

