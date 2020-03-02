According to studies, one of the most helpful natural remedies is ashwagandha. This therapeutic herb can work wonders in influencing the production of insulin inside the body.

(Newswire.net -- March 2, 2020) Winnetka, IL -- Diabetes has long been one of the conditions doctors and health authorities strongly warn people against. In the United States, its rates continue to soar.

Scientists reveal that a growing number of people tend to suffer from both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. It is worth mentioning that type 1 diabetes affects 5 percent of all diabetics. It occurs when the body’s immune system acts against the beta cells in the pancreas.

Experts say that these beta cells take care of producing the insulin required to regulate blood sugar.

According to Dr. Francine Kaufman, they call it 'double diabetes,' or hybrid diabetes.

Dr. Kaufman is a pediatric endocrinologist and a past president of the American Diabetes Association and head of the Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology at Children's Hospital, Los Angeles.

Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, is linked with obesity. It occurs when the body has an increasing demand for fat cells, and this produces a gradual shortfall of as well as resistance to insulin.

According to Dr. Stuart Weiss, with the diet being hypercaloric and high in simple carbohydrates, the [pancreatic] beta cells that remain are taxed earlier. That would explain type 1 disease complicated by diet.

Dr. Weiss is an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the New York University School of Medicine in New York City.

Scientists continue to investigate the potential health benefits of some natural remedies to aid in fighting diabetes. It is worth realizing that diabetes is highly preventable, and it can be avoided via making some dietary and lifestyle changes.

According to studies, one of the most helpful natural remedies is ashwagandha. This therapeutic herb can work wonders in influencing the production of insulin inside the body. It also enhances insulin sensitivity, which is essential in cases of diabetes.

Investigators found ashwagandha stimulates the secretion of insulin in the bloodstream. This means that it can enhance the breakdown of sugars in the blood. It is worth realizing that this ensures the body can have reduced stored harmful sugars.

This also means that levels of blood sugar remain low especially when ashwagandha is regularly consumed. This natural healing remedy also works in fighting Type 2 diabetes.

Today, there are many people who resort to the use of natural remedies like ashwagandha. It is worth realizing this natural remedy offers a range of healing effects. Some researchers even suggest it could work wonders in preventing the onset of certain diseases.

