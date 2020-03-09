A natural healing remedy called berberine has been found beneficial in fighting inflammation. In studies in a lab and involving living organisms

Scientists have been carrying out studies to explore more of how inflammation negatively affects the body.

In multiple studies, it has been shown that chronic inflammation triggers a range of diseases and disorders. It is worth mentioning chronic inflammation is triggered by toxic chemical exposure, stress, and poor diet.

Experts warn that over time, chronic inflammation ends up wearing out the immune system. This can result in the onset of chronic ailments and some other health issues, like irritable bowel syndrome, arthritis, cancer, asthma, autoimmune diseases, and allergies.

Experts say it is best to get some rest, relax, and manage stress levels. It is important to remember that sleep allows the body to repair and restore cells. It is recommended to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night.

There are other techniques like reducing exposure of toxins from home and personal care products, and even from food.

Scientists recommend consuming more plant-based, nutrient-dense foods to fight inflammation inside the body. These include berries, nuts, dark leafy greens, tomatoes, flax oil, olive, and turmeric.

It is worth mentioning that all of these foods have also been found beneficial for a range of medicinal purposes.

A natural healing remedy called berberine has been found beneficial in fighting inflammation. In studies in a lab and involving living organisms, berberine has been able to show anti-inflammatory activity.

What makes it even more beneficial is that it decreased inflammation caused by dust mite allergens. This natural remedy also reduces inflammation of the airways linked with cigarette smoke inhalation.

There have been multiple research studies that demonstrate its inflammation-fighting benefits. Experts say it also decreased inflammation of the liver as well as in the fat tissues. It involved an animal model of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Scientists have long revealed that berberine is equipped with a number of pharmacological properties. In recent studies, scientists discovered it has strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities.

They suggest it could be useful in cases of diabetes, which is identified as an inflammatory disease.

Due to its inflammation-fighting abilities, berberine has also been found to reduce the effect of smoke-induced acute lung inflammation due to cigarettes. A study was featured in the “Inflammation” journal. It has been found that berberine use led to a profound reduction in lung inflammation. The study involved mice exposed to an amount of cigarette smoke enough to cause acute lung injury.

In addition to its inflammation-fighting benefits, berberine has also long been known to offer a range of health effects.

It can be obtained through the use of supplements.

