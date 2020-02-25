Iva Lee's offer professional full-service catering for wedding events and special celebrations. The catering services provider aims to offer the best quality at a reasonable price.

Iva Lee’s Catering, a full-service catering company located in San Clemente, announced the release of new high-quality catering services for wedding events.

From the idea to the last bite of desserts, the catering team works closely with their clients to prepare an initial menu, bar menu, evening menu, and possibly a dessert menu, coffee and night menu, everything from start to finish.

Choosing the right wedding caterer is crucial to make the wedding an unforgettable experience. From the event manager to chefs, waiters, and bartenders, Iva Lee's Catering team will make sure that the wedding day is a success.

Iva Lee’s Catering specializes in wedding catering, reception catering, baby shower, and bridal shower catering. They also offer catering and event coordination services for graduation celebrations and corporate events. The company can provide both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks for the big wedding day.

The site explains that Iva Lee’s Catering uses signature party rentals for wedding events and special celebrations.

A spokesperson for Iva Lee’s Catering said: “At Iva Lee’s Catering, we believe in the power of exceptional food, spectacular drinks, and top-notch service for a flawless event.”

Here is what a recent client shared about her experience using Iva Lee’s catering services for her wedding event: “I'm so happy I went with Iva Lee's Catering. I had quotes from several other caterers but the value of Iva Lee's can't be beaten. The prices are so reasonable, food tasted great, and portions were appropriately sized - I hate tiny cocktail appetizers! I should also mention that Iva Lee's also offers Day of Coordination, which is super affordable and efficient to pair with catering services.”

The Iva Lee’s showroom is conveniently located at 555 North El Camino Real, Suite C, San Clemente, CA 92672 and is open Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. The company serves clients from San Clemente, Irvine, Dana Point, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Ladera Ranch, and the neighboring residential areas.

Interested parties can learn more about wedding catering event services and schedule an appointment by calling (949) 291-4269 or visiting https://www.ivaleescatering.com.

