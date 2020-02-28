Kissflow, recognized as a key player by Gartner in the high productivity application Platform-as-a-Service space, will showcase Kissflow Digital Workplace.

(Newswire.net -- February 25, 2020) San Francisco, CA -- The average knowledge worker today uses a dozen digital tools to get their everyday work done. Many of these tools overlap and make it difficult to know where your core data lives.

Industry analysts define the Digital Workplace as a concept that means all the dozens of tools an organization uses. When another tool is added, the digital workplace grows. Kissflow is going to the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit to redefine what a digital workplace means.

Many companies are being told to settle for a digital idea as opposed to an actual platform. If the digital workplace is just the sum of all of the tools required, it makes operations a complete mess with multiple data centers and confusion.

Kissflow, recognized as a key player by Gartner in the high productivity application Platform-as-a-Service space, will showcase Kissflow Digital Workplace, a unified platform that allows employees to manage a wide variety of work, from planning a marketing campaign, to tracking bugs, to onboarding new employees. It highlights the core needs for collaboration among teams, coordination of work, and control over processes. The platform combines the power of project management, process automation, and team collaboration to streamline business workflows and enterprise productivity.

During his session titled “The Achilles Heel of a Digital Workplace”, Kissflow’s CEO Suresh Sambandam will talk about the pitfalls of the digital workplace strategy and how to avoid them.

Over 600 digital workplace leaders from leading enterprise brands are attending the two-day Gartner Digital Workplace Summit that starts on March 16. From planning and managing a digital workplace to driving employee engagement, there are going to be plenty of thought-provoking sessions, including how-tos and real-life case studies. You can learn about emerging trends, explore cutting-edge solutions, and leave with an actionable plan for your digital transformation strategy. View the complete agenda here.

This event helps shape the strategies of digital leaders around the world, and Kissflow is proud to add its voice by being one of the premier sponsors for the event. Collaboration is at the heart of the conference this year and it is important to see collaboration as a part of the central platform rather than a separate application.

About Kissflow Kissflow is the digital workplace software for business leaders and their teams to manage all types of work on a single, unified platform through an intuitive blend of collaboration, coordination, and control. With the power of automated workflow behind us, our 10,000+ customers across 160 countries can create a digital workplace that seamlessly orchestrates work through an intuitive blend of Collaboration, Coordination and Control. Our customers include more than 50 Fortune 500 companies such as Airbus, McDermott, Reckitt Benckiser and Olympus. G2Crowd named Kissflow as a leader in the BPM and Workflow category, with a customer satisfaction score of 4.3 out of 5, the highest in the category.