(Newswire.net -- March 5, 2020) Orlando, FL -- It is undeniable that today, more and more people are suffering from infections like UTIs. Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are quite common today, and for many sufferers, such a type of infection makes life difficult.

According to Bilal Kaaki, MD, UnityPoint Health, eight times out of 10, the bacteria that causes the bladder infection is E. coli.

It is important to realize that UTI is also called a bladder infection, and this is due to the fact that it occurs when bacteria gets inside the bladder. It is worth realizing that most E.coli originates from the bowels as the anus is located near the urethra.

“There is bacteria associated with several parts of the body, including the skin, vagina and colon,” Dr. Kaaki says.

When the infection is not treated, it affects the entire body and could be deadly. There are many complications linked with untreated UTIs, and this is why experts strongly recommend getting early treatment.

“If a bladder infection goes untreated, it can become a kidney infection. A kidney infection is a much more serious infection, because the infection can travel to the blood stream, causing sepsis. Sepsis causes people to get very ill and can even be critical,” Dr. Kaaki says.

Antibiotics are the primary line of defence against this infection. However, it is worth noting that their use has long been associated with various side effects.

The overuse of antibiotics is one of the major reasons why many health authorities continue to ring the alarm against bacterial resistance. When resistance occurs, antibiotics no longer work in killing the bacteria they are made to destroy.

Experts strongly warn against the frequent and inappropriate use of antibiotics as it results in bacterial resistance. It is important to keep in mind that in many cases, even strongest antibiotics fail in killing bacteria.

It is worth realizing that some natural remedies like D-mannose may work in reducing the need to use antibiotics. This healing ingredient is a naturally-occurring sugar found to work wonders in fighting UTIs.

Experts stress that D-mannose sticks with the E.coli bacteria and eliminate them from the body before they trigger an infection. This natural healing ingredient can be obtained via supplementation, and one option is Divine Bounty D-mannose.

This extra-strength formula has long been reputed to deliver the UTI-fighting goodness of D-mannose. It is potent and offers 600 mg per capsule. What makes it all the more beneficial is that it also offers 120 Vegetarian capsules per bottle, and this means consumers can use it for months (http://amazon.com/D-Mannose-600mg-Cranberry-Dandelion-Extract/dp/B01LX5KGF0).

