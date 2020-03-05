In some studies, it has been found that ashwagandha acts as a mood stabilizer in cases of anxiety and depression. It has been theorized to calm the nerves and is useful in anxiety disorders.

More and more researchers are investigating on the potentially effective natural ways to combat stress and anxiety.

According to experts, anxiety and stress management usually involves having the right diet. It is important to understand that many of the healthiest foods available contain properties that may fight these conditions.

Jodi Godfrey, MS, RD, a health and nutrition educator, says there is a clear and important connection between the brain and the gut.

Diet adjustment means making some improvements in food choices. Choosing foods like asparagus could be beneficial and many studies have shown this type of food is helpful in individuals with anxiety and depression.

Instead of eating French fries, it may be wise to grill or steam asparagus.

It is also worth realizing that nutritious foods like blueberries could work wonders in repairing and protecting the cells inside the body. This is due to the vitamin C and antioxidants they contain.

Blueberries are excellent alternatives to sugary sweets, which affect the brain so negatively that they produce depressive symptoms linked with anxiety.

The scientific community has been eyeing off the therapeutic goodness of natural remedies like ashwagandha.

In some studies, it has been found that ashwagandha acts as a mood stabilizer in cases of anxiety and depression. It has been theorized to calm the nerves and is useful in anxiety disorders.

Scientists also reveal that ashwagandha can effectively enhance resistance towards stress, and may even reduce the levels of the stress hormone called cortisol. It is worth realizing that cortisol contributes to wrinkles, muscle loss, and cognitive impairment.

In a lab experiment, it has been found that ashwagandha use led in a reduction in chronic stress-induced ulcers, cognitive impairment, and sex drive. It has even been found to offer some remarkable sleep-promoting effects.

Individuals who want to manage their stress levels naturally and in a therapeutic way may consider the use of this ancient, medicinal herb. It is important to realize that its medicinal use dates back thousands of years.

