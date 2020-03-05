According to Emma Taylor, M.D., study author, resveratrol might help slow down benzoyl peroxide’s toxic effects and extend its antibacterial activity for a longer time.

(Newswire.net -- March 5, 2020) Orlando, FL -- The Academy of Dermatology reveals that mild to moderate acne happens to around 40 to 50 million individuals in the United States.

According to experts, it occurs 100 percent in teenagers but also happens in 20 percent of adults, which belong to the age bracket of 25 and 44.

Dermatologists say that when the glands of the face overproduce oil, and this is combined with dead skin cells, it causes blockage in the pores and hair follicles. This then triggers the growth of bacteria in the clogged pores and follicles, leading to a breakout.

There are also other triggers, such as hormonal, genetic, and environmental factors. It may include exercise, diet, and stress, as well as hidden culprits like pillowcases and yoga mats.

It is worth mentioning that washing the face won’t actually clear up blemishes, and this particularly includes over-cleansing and over-exfoliating. These skin care methods could even potentially exacerbate acne issues.

There are measures strongly recommended to reduce the risk of acne, and this includes staying hydrated and following a healthy diet. It is also best to avoid the use of makeup with mineral oil, which has been found to worsen acne.

Some acne-fighting remedies have long been reputed to be helpful, but it is always wise to consider the use of antioxidants like resveratrol.

For decades, researchers have been carrying out studies to explore the therapeutic benefits of this polyphenol. It is reputed to be an excellent remedy for the heart, brain, and some conditions linked with aging.

In a recently-conducted UCLA study, it has been found resveratrol may be useful in clearing up nasty breakouts.

The scientists applied resveratrol to a strain of acne-causing bacteria. At the end of the study, it was found that the antioxidant was able to inhibit the development of the pimple-producing bugs for a sustained amount of time.

According to Emma Taylor, M.D., study author, resveratrol might help slow down benzoyl peroxide’s toxic effects and extend its antibacterial activity for a longer time.

It is also worth mentioning resveratrol use has also been found to produce a range of skin health benefits. It may even fight the signs of aging, such as wrinkles.

