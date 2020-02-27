Treat Your Fatigue launches new report on how to heal the causes of chronic fatigue in only 4 steps. The report details the benefits of doing the Fix Your Fatigue.

(Newswire.net -- February 27, 2020) -- Treat Your Fatigue launches new report on how to heal the causes of chronic fatigue in only 4 steps. The report details the benefits of doing the Fix Your Fatigue program for one's mental and physical health.

Treat Your Fatigue announced the launch of a new report on how to heal chronic fatigue, neurotoxicity, thyroid and autoimmune symptoms in only 4 steps. The report provides detailed information about the importance of determining the many causes of fatigue and not just the symptoms.

More information can be found at https://treatyourfatigue.com

Having a long-term health problem like chronic fatigue means learning to live with symptoms that persist. The newly launched report by Treat Your Fatigue aims to help people who struggle with chronic fatigue.

The new report by Treat Your Fatigue explains that fatigue might be caused by any combination of mold toxicity, Lyme disease, leaky gut, thyroid disease, immune system deficiency, hormone imbalance, neurotoxicity, metal poisoning, and more. As such, it is highly important to treat the cause of the problem and not the symptoms.

Treat Your Fatigue also notes that Dr Evan Hirsch, a sufferer of chronic fatigue, created an entire program, Fix Your Fatigue, to help fellow sufferers to reclaim their lives. The program has a multi-prong, step-by-step approach so that sufferers can start healing quickly and effectively.

As a first step, sufferers of chronic fatigue have to assess for all the causes of fatigue that they have. Then, they have to replace all the deficiencies they have, including hormones and nutrients.

The next step is to open up the detoxification pathways in the body. Finally, they will be able to remove the toxicities that are causing them pain and distress.

A former chronic fatigue sufferer said: "I had a lot of fatigue. I would come home from work and lay down, then get up and have dinner, then go back to bed. I had seen doctors and business coaches, but nothing helped. My energy was a 3/10. Since starting the Program, I can handle stress at work. I can enjoy the time outside of work with my kids. My energy is now a 9/10."

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.