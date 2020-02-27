A newly updated family immigration law service has been launched by Ivan Steele Law in Toronto. The firm provides full service family law guidance, immigration services.

(Newswire.net -- February 27, 2020) -- A newly updated family immigration law service has been launched by Ivan Steele Law in Toronto. The firm provides full service family law guidance, immigration services. The most important immigration services are Spousal Sponsorship and Visa services.

Ivan Steele Law has launched a newly updated range of immigration and family law services for clients in Toronto, Ontario. The team combines the best of legal tradition and personal touch, with a focus on ensuring clients receive the best service.

Ivan Steele Law prides itself on high quality service, and provides family law solutions, immigration law services, foreign divorce service, and help with drafting wills.

Situated in the heart of Toronto, the legal specialist brings small town heart and passion to the legal field. Ivan Steele treats his clients with care and individualized attention, and provides a level of service that competes with the biggest law firms.

He works with clients throughout Toronto, Port Hope, Peterborough, and Cobourg. One of the things that makes their service unique is that they offer family law options with a flexible, progressive feel.

Ivan Steele, Barrister & Solicitor, is an expert in all areas of Canadian immigration law, including Family and Spousal Sponsorships, Express Entry applications, Permanent Resident Card renewals, Citizenship applications, Work Permits, and Visitor Visas.

Whether clients need help with issues related to separation, divorce, child custody, support, property division or any other element of family life, Ivan Steele Law is there to help.

Clients can be sure of a personalized approach, with a focus on helping them to get the best results in their case. Ivan aims to guide clients to a resolution of their issue with compassion, empathy and respect.

Although families are bound by strong emotions, even when fractures run deep, family law issues can trigger severe complications. This is where working with a family law specialist like Ivan Steele Law can help. He can guide clients about the law as it pertains to their unique situation. He can also provide help throughout every stage of the process.

Ivan states: “Whether you are looking for a family lawyer, a divorce lawyer, or an immigration lawyer in Toronto we will work with you as a team, to discover best ways to help you to live your life on your own terms. Having an immigration lawyer who cares and who is dedicated to his client’s cases is becoming a rarity in a profit-oriented world. We are different. Let’s talk!”

Foreign divorce opinion letter is new service offered by Ivan Steele Law office in Old Toronto.