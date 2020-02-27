Upwards of 16,000 people continue to press their claims against Johnson & Johnson just weeks after a New Jersey jury ordered the company to recently pay $750 million to four people.

Upwards of 16,000 people continue to press their claims against Johnson & Johnson just weeks after a New Jersey jury ordered the company to pay $750 million to four people who claimed they got cancer, including mesothelioma, after using the company's baby powder products.

While a judge later lowered the amount because of legal limitations in the state, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson is facing mounting legal woes. In addition to the thousands of pending cases, decisions relating to ovarian cancer and mesothelioma have stood up to appeals, such as a $4.69 billion decision in Missouri and a $325 million verdict in New York.

Johnson & Johnson is facing a separate suit under California’s Prop 65 law that alleges the company hid from consumers cancer risks associated with their talc-based products, which others have said cause ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer, the only known cause of which is asbestos exposure.

Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that forms in the thin layer of tissue that covers most bodily organs, called the mesothelium. The cancer can affect many parts of the body, including the abdomen, heart and lungs, and pleural (lungs) and peritoneal (abdomen) are the most common sites.

According to the American Cancer Society, mesothelioma has an average five-year survival rate of just 10%, which may be due in part to the fact that mesothelioma can take decades to begin to show symptoms and be diagnosed.

For consumers who have for years used talc-based products manufactured by Johnson & Johnson and other companies, it’s important to understand the risks associated with these products and what steps to take if you or a loved one have gotten sick after using talc-based products.

Gather all relevant documentation, including sales receipts and medical records. Consult with a qualified attorney in your area who has handled asbestos, mesothelioma and talc cases. Consider all your options and whether a long and probably frustrating legal battle is in the best interest of you and your family.

