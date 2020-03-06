According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, intake of turmeric may help limit your risk for strokes by lowering your cholesterol.

(Newswire.net -- March 6, 2020) Orlando, FL -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has been strongly warning against the high prevalence of heart disease. This condition is common and potentially fatal, but there are ways to reduce its risk.

According to experts, heart attack and strokes are preventable by 80 percent.

By 2030, the mortality of heart disease is predicted to increase to nearly 23.6 million individuals worldwide.

It is worth mentioning that in the United States, one in three adults suffers from hypertension. There are actually many types of heart disease aside from high blood pressure, such as coronary heart disease (heart attack), and cerebrovascular disease (stroke).

Scientists have long identified the ways to take better care of the heart, and it particularly includes having a healthy diet.

It is similarly important to regularly engage in physical activities and avoid tobacco use. It is further recommended to have blood pressure, blood sugar, and blood lipids regularly in check.

Taking these measures could have life-saving benefits, considering that heart disease is highly fatal.

It is essential to be warned that there are symptoms indicating the possible occurrence of a heart attack. These are shortness of breath, nausea, and pain in the chest, arms, shoulder, elbows, jaw, or back.

The good news is that some researchers have found natural remedies like turmeric could work wonders in preventing stroke risk. It is important to note that turmeric contains a powerful phytochemical called curcumin, which is loaded with a variety of healing agents.

According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, intake of turmeric may help limit your risk for strokes by lowering your cholesterol, limiting any clogging of your arteries and thinning your blood.

More studies even reveal that this powerful healing ingredient aids in relaxing the blood vessels, and this widens them. Once they widen, they promote easy blood flow and this reduce levels of blood pressure.

This was according to a study involving rats published in the "Journal of Medicinal Food" in January 2012.

Curcumin has further been found useful in individuals who have a stroke.

A research study was published in "Microcirculation" in August 2013.

In this research, it has been found that curcumin aids in limiting the damage that often occurs when oxygen and blood return to the brain tissues following a stroke.

