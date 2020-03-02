The power of branding should never be underestimated. Here, Derek Cafferata from All State Franchise Finders shares some knowledge on branding and some top brands for 2020.

What Brands Aim to Achieve

In the simplest of terms, if a brand can connect with its customers, and remain connected over a long time period, then it has achieved brand success. Companies need to achieve this customer connection in a few key ways.

Most notably, they need to identify very clearly whether they are focused on meeting their customers’ needs or wants. Once this is identified, then then need to learn the habits of their customers and act accordingly. One of the biggest ways many businesses succeed with strong branding, according to Derek Cafferata, is when they meet their customers at the digital level.

“Whether it is mobile accessibility, social interaction or fast and reliable connection, keeping up with the tech demands of their customers is where successful businesses get it right,” says Derek, CEO and President of franchise experts All State Franchise Finders.

Brand Power Equals Business Success

Brand power equals success. Some of the biggest franchise brands have remained in the top 10 rankings for decades. However, the brands that stay at the top retain their strong position because they are prepared to move and adapt with market changes and customer habits.

McDonald’s is one example of having to move and adapt to consumer demands. Having lost some market share to other fast-food franchises who offered healthier options, McDonald’s responded by expanding their menu to cater for various dietary needs, such as vegetarian options. This ability to adapt to the needs and/or wants of their target market has seen them continue to hold strong at the top of the rankings.

Top 10 Brands in the World of Franchising

Not surprisingly, the top 10 franchising brands include a fair number of franchises that serve the fast-food industry. Dunkin’ Donuts, Taco Bell, McDonald’s and Sonic all feature at the top of the list. Also making it into the top 10, or hovering close by, are businesses that offer maintenance services, something that is a need over a want. Ace Hardware, Century 21 and Chem-Dry Carpet Cleaning are standing strong in the powerful brand stakes.

All these companies have worked to identify their target market, meet their customers needs or wants and quickly adapt as and when necessary. This creates a strong brand that, over time, only increases in strength, influence and success.

All State Franchise Finders Offers Expert Advice

Derek Cafferata and his team at All State Franchise Finders are considered the leading franchise experts. Working with potential franchisees to navigate their way through the process of franchise selection, financing and establishment, All State Franchise Finders are proud to represent more than 250 of the country’s most successful franchise opportunities.

Awarded Fort Worth’s Best Business Management Consultant in 2019, Derek and his team are able to give knowledgeable advice from their years of experience in the franchising industry.

