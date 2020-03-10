Supplements like Divine Bounty Curcumin may be helpful in delivering the phytochemical’s therapeutic goodness.

(Newswire.net -- March 10, 2020) Orlando, FL -- The National Cancer Institute estimated that by the end of 2015, 221,200 new lung cancer cases were diagnosed.

Further in the United States, it was also predicted to claim the lives of 154,040 people in 2018. It is important to remember that lung cancer is highly preventable, and one of the best ways to do it is to quit smoking.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that cancer produces 7.6 million deaths worldwide every year. Lung cancer has been found to be on top of the list of the leading causes of death by cancer.

According to researchers, the lifetime risk of a man of developing cancer is 1 in 13. For a woman, the risk is 1 in 16. It is also worth noting that a majority of lung cancer patients are more than the age of 60 years upon diagnosis.

By 2040, it is estimated that twice as many people will be affected by this fatal condition.

While lung cancer, just like other types of cancers, remains incurable, it is important to understand that some natural remedies have been found to be potentially beneficial in fighting this fatal condition.

In a study by Wu et. al, it has been found that curcumin worked in inhibiting the proliferation of lung cancer cells.

It is worth mentioning that this phytochemical called curcumin can be found in turmeric, and is popularized widely by the healing agents it possesses.

According to researchers, it has genoprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

In the study above, it was further found useful in suppressing the stem-cell-like properties as well as tumor formation in lung cancer cells.

A study was recently published in Anticancer Agents in Medicinal Chemistry in 2016.

In this research, it was found that curcumin significantly affected self-renewal capacity of lung cancer stem cells. What the study even more interesting is that the curcumin was able to damage the DNA in cancerous cells.

Supplements like Divine Bounty Curcumin may be helpful in delivering the phytochemical’s therapeutic goodness.

This fantastic formula continues to gain popularity among health-conscious consumers due to its remarkable ability to deliver curcumin’s healing goodness.

Divine Bounty Curcumin is thoroughly tested to be free from any nasty ingredients. In addition to being highly potent and pure, it is also protected with a money back guarantee (https://amazon.com/Turmeric-Curcumin-BioPerine-Pepper-Extract/dp/B00VSVKJ8I).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.