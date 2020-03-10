The researchers suggest that engaging in running activities at some point in like may not be detrimental to joint health and may even offer protection against knee osteoarthritis.

(Newswire.net -- March 10, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Today, there are millions of people who suffer from osteoarthritis in the United States alone. This condition has no cure yet, but it has been found to be potentially preventable.

Runners are found to be less susceptible to having arthritis. While conditions like osteoarthritis are widely believed to come with age, they have also been linked with the engagement of certain physically demanding activities. Athletes have been thought to be more prone to having the condition later in their life. However, it appears that some studies demonstrate otherwise.

According to the research study featured in the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology running could possibly reduce the risk of arthritis.

This research was performed at the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas. The data analyzed by researchers involved 2,683 participants in the Osteoarthritis initiative, which is considered to be a long-term study. It is worth mentioning that in this study, there were four stages of life involved namely ages 12 to 18, 19 to 34, 35 to 49 and 50 and older.

Interestingly, only 22.8 percent of those who had been a runner at certain point suffered from knee osteoarthritis. What is even more surprising is that 29.8 percent of those who had never been a runner suffered from the condition.

The researchers suggest that engaging in running activities at some point in like may not be detrimental to joint health and may even offer protection against knee osteoarthritis.

The researchers speculated that it could be due to the fact that runners possessed an average lower body mass index, which reduces strain or pressure on the knee.

Today, there are many people who resort to measures found to be helpful in reducing the risk of arthritis. One of these remedies is glucosamine, which could also be helpful in repairing joint cartilage damage. It is important to understand that glucosamine in a naturally-occurring substance in the body.

It has been found helpful in repairing cartilage damage and improving overall joint health. Using glucosamine supplement has been found helpful in replenishing the loss of glucosamine inside the body. This reduction or loss is often caused by the aging process. This is also speculated to be the reason why osteoarthritis is prevalent among the elderly.

Using glucosamine supplement has been found helpful in replenishing the loss of glucosamine inside the body. This reduction or loss is often caused by the aging process. This is also speculated to be the reason why osteoarthritis is prevalent among the elderly.

