(Newswire.net -- March 12, 2020) Orlando, FL -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that the obesity rates of adults in the United States have continued to soar over the past decade.

This is based on a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

In this research letter, it has been found that between 2007 to 2008 and 2015 to 2016, obesity rates skyrocketed among adults from 33.7 percent to 39.6 percent.

Doctors have long been warning against obesity or being overweight, which is linked with the increased risk of certain diseases.

One of these conditions is cancer, which is widespread nowadays and highly fatal. Obesity is also associated with other chronic conditions like stroke, heart disease, and diabetes.

In some studies, it has been found that excess body weight is potentially responsible for around 8 percent of all cancer cases in the U.S. Further, it is linked with 7 percent of all cancer deaths.

The American Cancer Society strongly recommends resorting to some dietary and lifestyle improvements to stay fit and fight cancer. It is best to follow a healthy diet and regularly engage in physical activities to manage a healthy weight.

When it comes to weight loss, a plant nutrient called DIM has been found beneficial. Scientists say that DIM’s positive effects on estrogen allows it to promote weight loss.

Studies have shown that DIM promotes the “good” estrogen metabolites along with increased free testosterone. This increases fat mobilization and a fat-burning metabolism.

Combined with exercise, DIM has been found to promote the best hormonal balance and this creates the protein machinery for active fat utilization. It is further worth mentioning that good estrogen metabolites DIM promotes have been found to directly facilitate the release of stored fat in a number of ways.

More research studies are still underway to learn more about DIM’s weight loss effects. However, it is hard to deny that its use is widespread.

Consumers who are looking for an effective, safe, and fast-acting formula may take into account using Purest Vantage DIM.

While it is undeniable there are many brands available in the market, this formula is believed to be unique and superior due to the various features it offers.

Every capsule provides 250 mg of superior quality and pure DIM, and this is one reason why it is beneficial than other brands like those offering only 150 mg or less per capsule.

It is accurately labeled and is equipped with a therapeutic dosage, and is carefully crafted in an FDA-inspected facility and according to Good Manufacturing Practices guidelines

