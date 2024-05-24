Happy Go Leafy Celebrates Memorial Day With a ‘Green’ Kratom Sale! Get 15% Off

(Newswire.net — May 24, 2024) CHARLOTTE, NC — Floria, on May 9, 2024, Happy Go Leafy, one of the most famous and reliable providers of Kratom products for wellness in the U.S., is gearing up for an exciting Memorial Day promotion and offering customers exclusive discounts on Green Kratom products.

To mark Memorial Day celebrations this year, the brand is offering 15% off all Green Kratom products on its website.

The deal is starting on May 24 (Friday) and will remain active until May 27 (Monday), 2024.

You can use the coupon code ‘PEACE15’ to take advantage of the best Memorial Day deals on Green Kratom.

About Happy Go Leafy

Happy Go Leafy is one of the best Kratom vendors on the market currently for high-grade and safe Kratom products that can complement your wellness goals.

They import organic Kratom from regions in Southeast Asia and manufacture high-quality Kratom products in GMP-certified facilities in the U.S.

Green Vein Kratom from Happy Go Leafy is available in different variants, such as Green Thai, Green Malay, Green Bali, Green Borneo, Green Sumatra, and Green Maeng Da.

And what’s better than celebrating Memorial Day by offering their valued customers a great deal on their best Green Kratom products?

Memorial Day Sale Details

Memorial Day honors America’s military men and women who sacrificed their lives to serve their country.

The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May, a time of year when the weather is getting warmer and schools and universities are getting ready for summer break.

Happy Go Leafy ‘Memorial Day’ 15% Sale on Green Kratom products will begin on Friday, May 24, 2024. The discount will apply on all Happy Go Leafy Green Kratom items such as:

Original Price – $19.99

Discounted Price – $17 Only

Happy Go Leafy Green Thai Kratom Powder may provide alertness, relaxation, and vitality, making it appealing to various individuals, such as working professionals, athletes, activists, etc. This Memorial Day is the best time to get this green vein kratom!

Original Price – $89.99

Discounted Price – $76.50 Only

Happy Go Leafy Green Malay Kratom Capsules are a cross between Maeng Da Thai and Bali Kratom and may offer superb relaxing effects. They are 100% Green Vein and can be consumed by both newbies and seasoned users alike. Buy green kratom strain at a flat 15% discount!

Original Price – $199.99

Discounted Price – $170 Only

The Happy Go Leafy Green Bali Kratom Powder has just the perfect level of alkaloid combinations that may promote sharp, steady mental performance and provide an excellent mid-day boost. It may also contribute to managing discomfort, fatigue, and muscle spasms.

Significance of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is an American holiday observed on the last Monday of May. It honors the people who served and sacrificed their lives in the U.S. military. Memorial Day 2024 will occur on Monday, May 27.

Originally called Decoration Day, it originated post-civil war and became an official holiday from 1971 onwards.

Several Americans observe Memorial Day by attending memorials or visiting cemeteries, participating in parades, and holding family gatherings. It unofficially marks the inception of the summer season.

Happy Go Leafy does its part to celebrate this holiday experience by offering this fantastic promotion for better health!

Visit Happy Go Leafy

Benefits for Customers

Be a part of this Memorial Day by getting yourself some premium Happy Go Leafy Green Kratom products.

Not only will you get premium Green Kratom products at an unbeatable price, but you will get them delivered right to your doorstep at no extra charge.

Memorial Day and Happy Go Leafy are here to help you utilize this legendary day to the fullest. The shelf life of Happy Go Leafy Kratom products is quite long, and it won’t hurt to stock up on some green kratom strains while this fabulous sale is here.

The brand also ships your kratom products the same day if you place your order before 2 PM EST. Also, you can return your product within 30 days of purchase if you’re unsatisfied with it.

“Well, we wouldn’t be living in this great nation and breathing freely if it wasn’t for the sacrifices our leaders made. So, coming up with this promotion and giving back was something that came naturally.”

-says Arthur Matthews, Director of Sales, Happy Go Leafy, about the Memorial Day kratom offer 2024.

Make your Weekend Memorable with Happy Go Leafy Memorable Day Sale

Happy Go Leafy is offering one of the best Memorial Day offers among Kratom vendors online. Using the coupon code ‘PEACE15’, you can get a 15% discount on all Green Kratom products on the site. But how do you avail of this offer?

It’s easy to add your Green Kratom products to your cart and apply the coupon code above during checkout to activate the offer.

Visit Happy Go Leafy Today!

So what are you waiting for? Memorial Day and Happy Go Leafy is here to make it as memorable as possible for you. But being ‘memorable’ doesn’t mean ‘forever.’ It will be gone before you realize it.

The Kratom Memorial Day sale is valid from 24 May 2024 to 27 May 2024. So grab this opportunity by its horns and make a commitment to lead a more energetic, relaxed, and healthy life with Happy Go Leafy Green Kratom products before the stock ends.

So visit Happy Go Leafy now and take advantage of the Memorial Day Sale with the coupon code ‘PEACE15’. The countdown begins now!

