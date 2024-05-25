The 4BIDDEN Conference at Marriott Biscayne

(Newswire.net — May 25, 2024) — Miami, FL – On Saturday, August 3rd, the Marriott Biscayne Bay Hotel will host the 4BIDDEN Conference, a unique event combining ancient wisdom with cutting-edge scientific advancements. This full-day conference is designed to provide attendees with transformative insights into achieving optimal mental and physical health by blending traditional practices with modern bio-hacking techniques.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 3rd

Time: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Marriott Biscayne Bay Hotel, Miami, FL

Admission: $99 (Limited Number of Tickets Available)

Conference Highlights:

The 4BIDDEN Conference will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, each a renowned expert in their field. Attendees will experience a synthesis of history, spirituality, healing, and scientific innovation, making this event a must-attend for anyone interested in these subjects.

Merkabah 13 (8:30 AM – 9:45 AM): The day begins with a session led by Merkabah 13, an expert in metaphysical sciences. This presentation will explore spiritual traditions and their applications in today’s quantum understanding, setting a profound tone for the rest of the day.

Mohamed Ibrahim (10:00 AM – 11:15 AM): Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim will bridge the gap between ancient architectural achievements and their modern implications. He will reveal how these ancient technologies can inspire current and future innovations, offering attendees a unique perspective on historical ingenuity.

Robert Grant (11:30 AM – 12:45 PM): Robert Grant will delve into the universal patterns that connect us, discussing the intersection of art, science, and mathematics. His insights will help attendees understand the fabric of our reality, offering a deeper appreciation for the interconnectedness of these fields.

Lunch Break

Woman’s Panel (1:45 PM – 3:15 PM): This session will be moderated by Elisabeth Carson, a multi-talented entrepreneur and expert in bio-hacking personal health. Elisabeth has mastered over 90 holistic modalities and transformed stress and trauma into wellness and success. Her background spans entertainment, culinary arts, real estate, and holistic wellness. The panel includes:

– Ashley Joi Boyd: Grammy-nominated artist and author, Ashley Joi Boyd will discuss the synergy between her creative pursuits and personal development. She will highlight key themes from her new book and music, offering insights into how creativity can enhance personal growth.

– Cortney Kane Sides: A psychic medium and visual artist, Cortney Kane Sides will explore the role of intuitive arts in healing and personal discovery. Her session will provide attendees with insights into the spiritual dimensions that shape our existence.

– Olivia Smith: Olivia Ramirez Smith, producer of the award-winning Earthing Movie and renowned Earthing ambassador, will share her passion for holistic health and environmental sustainability. Co-author of The Mother Earth Effect with Elisabeth Carson, Olivia will provide valuable perspectives on living in harmony with nature.

– Kika Wise: Creator of a unique wellness franchise focusing on passive stretching, Kika Wise will discuss the significance of maintaining mobility. She will also share the innovative business model behind her wellness studios, offering attendees insights into the importance of physical well-being and entrepreneurship.

Billy Carson (3:30 PM – 5:00 PM): The closing keynote will be delivered by Billy Carson, co-host with Elisabeth Carson on “Bio-Hack Your Best Life.” Billy will explore the application of ancient wisdom to modern life challenges. From his humble beginnings to becoming a self-made millionaire, he will share key strategies for navigating and thriving in today’s complex world.

Why Attend:

The 4BIDDEN Conference is an essential event for anyone interested in the convergence of historical insights, spirituality, healing, and technological advancements. It offers a unique opportunity to learn from leading experts who blend ancient wisdom with modern practices to enhance both personal and professional lives. Attendees will leave with a wealth of knowledge and practical tools to improve their mental and physical health.

Tickets and More Information:

With limited seats available, early booking is highly recommended. Secure your place at this groundbreaking event by visiting the official 4BIDDEN Conference website: 4biddenknowledge.

Join us for a day of profound learning and networking at the 4BIDDEN Conference. Experience firsthand the powerful synergy of ancient knowledge and modern science as we unlock the secrets to not just surviving but thriving in the modern age. Don’t miss this opportunity to transform your life with insights from the world’s leading experts in health, wellness, and innovation.