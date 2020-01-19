Most people think of a Land Rover when they hear about a safari in Africa. The mean machine eats up the miles as you watch the game in their natural habitat.

Most people think of a Land Rover when they hear about a safari in Africa. The mean machine eats up the miles as you watch the game in their natural habitat. If you think that is exciting and thrilling, you’ve never experienced an African horse safari, where you forget about the Land Rover and get on top of your trusted steed and become one with nature. You will feel adrenalin pumping through your body as you trot past towering giraffe plucking leaves or sauntering past sleeping lions.

If African Horse Safaris are part of your plans, there are several places where you can become a part of the natural world.

Okavango Delta, Botswana

The Okavango Delta is one of the best destinations to see wildlife, and when you are on a saddle, the experience can be awe-inspiring. An African horse safari of the delta allows you to cover the wetlands, which are inaccessible by 4x4 during the annual flood period. As your horse gently trots in shimmering channels, you will be hypnotized by the raw beauty of nature. The thrill you feel as you canter alongside a herd of lechwe is an out-of-the-world experience.

Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

Plan your African horse safari any time from May to July so that you can visit Grumeti, which is located at the western border of the Serengeti. The terrain is ideal for horse safaris, thanks to grass-filled plains and miles of unspoiled wilderness. You will be able to witness the Great Migration as about two million wildebeest, zebras and other species of animals follow the rain. It is the most magical spectacle that you will experience.

Makgadikgadi Salt Pan, Botswana

You will experience to starkly different horse safari experiences if you go to Makgadikgadi Salt Pan in the wet and dry seasons. During the wet season, which runs from November to April, the salt pan is flooded with water, allowing algae and crustaceans to thrive in abundance. As a result, the salt pan is filled with pink flamingoes. This is the time when the Great Migration also occurs and wildebeest and zebra come to relish the juicy, sweet grass. Of course, the predators too make a beeline for the salt pan to prey on the animals. In the dry season, the contrast is amazing – the land becomes into a desolate desert with the shimmering white salt pans. Meerkats and other desert species make Makgadikgadi Salt Pan their home during this season.

Tswalu Kalahari, South Africa

There is something exciting about exploring the bush on a horse, and that is the experience you can enjoy when you plan a horse safari to Tswalu Kalahari. Your trusted steed will take you through the grassy plains and golden sand dunes as the Korannaberg Mountains majestically keep an eye on you. You will be able to spy cheetah, sable antelope, black-maned lion and more as you gallop and feel the wind rushing through your hair.

Laikipia Plateau, Kenya

The undulating hills and the verdant forests of Laikipia Plateau is a treasure trove of wildlife. You will be able to see elephants, zebras, wildebeest, giraffes, hippos, black rhinos, white rhinos, and buffalos grazing without a care in the world. You will also be able to visit ancient sites with rock art and dens of hyenas or go for a bushwalk to get close to the smaller animals inhabiting this landscape.

Zambezi Valley, Zimbabwe

Towering granite cliffs and plunging valleys abundant with wildlife await you in the magnificent Zambezi Valley. You can even visit Victoria Falls as you canter besides flying antelopes and herds of elephants. The ride to the Mavuradonha Mountains will make you realize what ruggedness means. While this African horse safari is tough, the sights and sounds make it worthwhile.

An African horse safari will ensure you enjoy every inch of the adrenalin-pumping experience. If you are hard-pressed for destinations, take a pick from these locations and embark on a horse safari that you will never forget.