College students were raised on technology so it should come as no surprise that these Generation Z-ers will always want to stay connected.

But using phones as often as they do, it is likely for them to lose power. That’s why it’s a good idea to have phone charging stations located in highly trafficked areas on college campuses.

A connected student is a happy student but staying connected isn’t just about making sure a student has access to Facebook and is on top of the latest gossip via text. There are a lot of important reasons why staying connected is imperative. Read on to find out more.

Cell Phones as a Study Tool

These days, professors count on cell phones to communicate with students to keep them on top of their assignments. Mobile devices can also be used for research purposes. A dead phone can mean that students are unable to get the information they need to keep their grades up. Therefore, a cell phone charging station can be a valuable tool in keeping the GPA of your school at the top of the academic ladder.

Cell Phones are a Safety Tool

We all like to think of college campuses as safe spaces, but the truth is, crimes happen on campuses more often than we’d like to think about. If a student finds themselves in an unsafe situation, a charged cell phone means they have what they need to call for help. It can also be useful if parents need to get in touch to inform them of an emergency situation that occurred at home.

Generates Revenue with Advertising

A cell phone charging station is a great place to display advertising and this is a good way for schools to generate income. Advertisers know how important it is to target college students who are the upcoming generation of consumers. Therefore, they will be eager to rent your charging stations to advertise their products and services.

Provides Information About Local Events

While a phone charging station can be prime real estate for advertising, it can also be used to keep students updated on what’s happening in and around the school. It can be used to post information about campus events, bookstore specials, local merchants and more.

Don’t Forget the Alarm Clock Feature

It can be difficult for students to get to class on time. Social activities can get in the way, but more than that, treks to get from one class to another can be considerable on larger campuses. The alarm clock feature cell phones have can keep students on schedule, but only if their phones are charged!

If you are thinking of installing phone charging stations on your campus, be sure to target areas that are highly trafficked and those that students tend to hang out in. Libraries, cafes, cafeterias and student centers are all ideal.

Phone charging stations can boost the quality of campus life when it comes to student satisfaction as well as improved grades. Think of the best ways to use your charging stations and the best locations for them to get the results you are looking for. And remember, a student with a charged phone is a happy student.