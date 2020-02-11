Most of us have made it a habit to check online for the reviews and feedbacks of businesses before considering to use their services. Probably you’ve heard negative reviews about Oceanview Manor.

(Newswire.net -- February 11, 2020) -- Most of us have made it a habit to check online for the reviews and feedbacks of businesses before considering to use their services. Probably you’ve heard negative reviews about Oceanview Manor and also some positive things about the place which has kept you wondering if it’s safe to trust them for adult assisted living or not.

Here are some of the bad things written about Oceanview Manor

Oceanview Manor home for adults, like every other home for adults in Brooklyn have had negative reviews. In the spring of 2017, a reporter had allegedly said, some group of unhealthy residents was observed picking leftovers from bins, after several days of the unnoticed visit. According to the reporter, they had complained of lack of safety and inadequate provision. In the early part of 2019, a guest claimed to visit Oceanview Manor unannounced and met the environment so dirty and unconducive. Another visitor who gave a bad review about Oceanview Manor said he was not satisfied with the reception he got from the workers when he stepped into the facility.

Basic truths you should know about Oceanview Manor

Despite the unfavorable reports, here are some basic truths you need to know about Oceanview Manor.

Oceanview Manor is one of the few home for adults in Brooklyn that is boastful of state-of-the-art facilities in a serene environment.

All Staff in Oceanview Manor are well-trained, certified and professionals in their various fields.

Several residents have left outstanding recommendations about Oceanview Manor narrating their memorable experience in the home.

Oceanview Manor offers only tailored-service to each of its resident.

Most of the bad things written about Oceanview Manor reflected need for improvements. It was a phase Oceanview Manor had to go through, and the complaints were taken into consideration. Fortunately, many residents now appreciate the efforts put together in satisfying various wants.

Three reasons why Oceanview Manor is a good place for Adults

Among several others, here are some notable developments that has helped to improve the health status of residents, which has consequently made Oceanview Manor a good place

Oceanview Manor has invested millions of dollars to renovate the home inculding all residential rooms, additonal lounge spaces throught the building and a new recreational area as well as all common spaces.

Adequate amenities - Oceanview Manor provides its residents with a variety of basic amenities such as comfortable rooms, good security systems, telephone, internet access, and cable television to ensure their convenience and safety.

Provision of social programs - Varieties of social programs are organized to provide residents with a right to self-expression. It involves various cultural, social and religious activities that are needed to fit every resident's way of living, values, and culture.

Conclusion

The bad things written about Oceanview Manor has been a checkmate for them. Over time, they’ve worked meticulously and consistently towards improving their services and earn the business model they had hoped for. So, answering the question “Is Oceanview Manor home for adults a bad place?” The answer is “NO.”