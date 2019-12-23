Boosting breast milk production could be achieved through the help of some natural remedies like milk thistle.

(Newswire.net -- December 23, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Some women inherently have the ability to produce more than enough breast milk. Others, on the other hand, are unable to and this may be due to some underlying reasons.

According to researchers, some women’s breasts are unable to develop normally for various reasons. It could be that they do not have enough milk-making ducts to meet the needs of their babies.

It is could also be due to hormonal or endocrine problems, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), hypertension (high blood pressure), a low or high thyroid, diabetes, or hormonal problems that made conception difficult.

Experts warn that any of these issues may contribute to low milk supply as milk depends on the hormonal signals being transmitted to the breasts.

There are other reasons behind low breast milk supply such as previous breast surgery, hormonal birth control, or intake of some medications like those used for colds.

It is important to remember that milk is vital for the brain development, immune system, and nutritional needs of a baby. This is why it is always best to take the measures necessary in improving breast milk supply.

Boosting breast milk production could be achieved through the help of some natural remedies like milk thistle.

Researchers suggest that this natural remedy can boost breast milk production in lactating mothers. It is theorized to work by increasing the levels of prolactin, which is a milk-producing hormone.

In a randomized controlled study, it has been found that mothers who used silymarin achieved an increase of breast milk production by 64 percent than the placebo. They consumed 420 mg of silymarin for 63 days.

It is worth mentioning that silymarin is a compound found in milk thistle believed to be one of the major reasons behind its powerful healing effects.

Milk thistle may be extremely beneficial for lactating mothers. What makes it even more beneficial is that its use has also long been associated with many other health benefits. It is particularly known for its ability to protect and improve liver health.

In some studies, it has been found to be extremely useful for preventive health purposes. This is why it is widely consumed through supplementation.

Supplements like Divine Bounty Milk Thistle have been found beneficial in delivering the therapeutic goodness of this natural remedy.

It is known popularly for its high potency, and is even free from GMOs, binders, fillers, and additives. It could be an excellent source of milk thistle’s breast-milk enhancing benefits (amazon.com/Milk-Thistle-Supplement-Standardized-Extract/dp/B01LWI4A51).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.