(Newswire.net -- December 23, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Urinary tract infections have long been something that experts warn people against. In a recent research, it has been associated with the increased risk of stroke.

According to scientists, individuals with urinary tract infections are twice susceptible to the risk of strokes and heart attacks than obesity.

The researchers added that increased frequency of these infections leading in hospitalization for a prolonged period may eventually result in death.

According to Rahul Potluri, researcher at Britain's Aston University, our figures suggest that those who are admitted to hospital with a respiratory or urinary tract infection are 40 percent more likely to suffer a subsequent heart attack.

“And 2.5 times more likely to have a stroke, than patients who have had no such infection - and are considerably less likely to survive from these conditions," he adds.

UTIs are extremely common nowadays, and they are often treated through the use of medications like antibiotics. However, experts warn this medication could produce some dangerous side effects like antibiotic resistance.

Health care providers have long recommended to resort to the measures helpful in reducing the risk of infection. Through doing these measures, the risk of complications like stroke may also be reduced.

Some natural ingredients have been found to work in fighting UTIs, and one is D-mannose. This healing sugar can be found in cranberries, oranges, apples, broccoli, and peaches.

According to experts, D-mannose has long been used in the treatment and prevention of UTIs. It has been found to work as a magnet to the UTI-causing, E.coli bacteria and prevent them from latching onto the urinary tract.

It then eliminates bacteria from the body, and this prevents the onset or recurrence of infection. D-mannose is actually being widely used as a safer alternative to antibiotics.

