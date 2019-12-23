According to a study, this digestive enzyme has shown promise in the treatment of arthritis pain affecting the knees and shoulders.

(Newswire.net -- December 23, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Managing arthritis is the only way to deal with the condition since it has no known cure yet. Medications like pain relievers are often resorted to by those who suffer from this condition.

According to experts, these medications may be useful but it is also best to resort to some added measures for pain management. These include habits that are backed by research studies and are found to be useful for individuals with arthritis.

Rachel Brandeis, a registered dietitian in Atlanta, says that if you eat out, you’re more likely to start the day with high-fat, empty calories.

It is recommended to consume a meal with a combination of high-fiber carbohydrates, protein, and fat.

In addition to making some dietary changes, it is also essential to manage levels of stress.

According to psychologist Robert H. Phillips, PhD, stress exacerbates the symptoms of arthritis.

Phillips is founder and director of the Center for Coping in Hicksville, NY.

Experts also stress the importance of simplifying housework and making tasks more efficient as these steps can spare the joints. It may also be helpful to anticipate pain as it can help in getting relief from it.

It is important to understand that once pain starts occurring, it can be difficult to stop.

When it comes to naturally reducing the symptoms of arthritis, it is wise to consider the use of some digestive enzymes like bromelain.

According to a study, this digestive enzyme has shown promise in the treatment of arthritis pain affecting the knees and shoulders. It is also worth mentioning that in this study, it also decreased acute pain by up to 60 percent.

This study involved subjects suffering from pain in the spinal region.

Individuals who want a natural aid for arthritis may consider nourishing their bodies with this digestive enzyme.

When it comes to choosing the right source of this protein, it is wise to consider the use of Divine Bounty Digestive Enzymes.

More and more consumers are turning to the use of this supplement for a range of medicinal purposes. Every capsule offers 500 mg of digestive enzymes, namely lipase, amylase, invertase, Glucoamylase, papain, and bromelain. It even has prebiotics, and probiotics.

This amazing supplement also offers a 3-month supply of these enzymes per bottle. It is gaining increasing popularity in the international market due to its remarkable healing potentials. It is also made in an FDA-inspected facility in the United States (https://amazon.com/Digestive-Enzymes-Probiotics-90-Capsules/dp/B076MDX648).

