Self-storage Company, Tarrytown Self Storage has launched a pickup service called 'Door to Store'. It is limited to new customers.

Tarrytown Self Storage has launched a new service. It is called 'The Door to Store' service. The service is available for those who cannot or will not travel to a self-storage facility. It is for first-time customers.

For more information https://www.tarrytownselfstorage.com/specials

Studies consistently show 'moving' as one of the top ten stressors one can experience in their lives. The goal of the new 'Door to Store' Pickup service is to alleviate the stress surrounding moving. By being an advocate during these transitions Tarrytown Self Storage hopes it will help relieve the feeling of being alone during a move.

The launch of the new service offered by this Tarrytown Self Storage company eliminates the need to hire a mover or recruit family and friends. It eliminates the need to schedule a truck or to believe it's all on the mover's shoulders to arrange everything.

A customer is not required to travel to the room storage facility to access the Self Storage Pickup service. Arrangements can be handled via phone. Qualified personnel recommend a truck, choose the right room, suggest packing materials, schedule, and map a customer's belongings to the right location. If someone does want or need to visit the facility beforehand they arrange that as well.

Before the 'Door to Store' pick-up service is scheduled several steps are completed. Data is collected and a move-in checklist is prepared for customers.The list covers how many traditional, wardrobe and special boxes are needed.

Further items include padding, dollies, tape, and other materials are calculated. Furniture such as beds, dressers, frames, and other freestanding items are given attention. After the move-in list is completed date for the move-in is agreed upon. The customer can then utilize the 'Door to Store' pick up option.

Tarrytown Self Storage has locations throughout Westchester County NY. They are the fastest-growing self-storage company in the county. Their latest facility features a 3-story Tarrytown Self Storage facility. It features cedar closet units, energy-efficient motion censor lighting and climate control throughout the facility, both inside and outside the units.

No credit cards are required for a person to place a hold on a unit. Interested individuals may reserve units online. Presently they are offering Holiday Specials on all units. Specials apply to first-time customers only feature.

Please see the above URL or call (914) 631-7867