(Newswire.net -- December 24, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Researchers have been stressing the dangers of obesity or being overweight on human health. In some studies, they are linked with the increased risk of certain diseases.

A study was carried out and it has been found that mice with diets that severely restricted calories lived longer.

This research was carried out by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) scientists.

According to the researchers, calorie restriction has activates the gene called SIR2. This in turn has activates another gene known as PPAR-gamma, which regulates fat storage.

The findings of this stud were published in Nature journal.

It is worth realizing that activation of the PPAR-gamma led to fat being broken down and metabolized.

Lead researcher Dr. Leonard Guarente, says that it has been known for about 75 years that, for mice, a diet with very low calories seems to slow down aging and mitigate diseases linked with aging.

Dr. Guarente is a professor of biology at MIT.

"But what we haven't known is how that works,” he adds.

According to Dr. Heidi A. Tissenbaum, this finding may be the mechanism that explains why calorie restriction works to extend life.

Dr. Tissenbaum is a gene expert at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

While weight management is scientifically proven helpful for overall health, it is worth realizing that weight loss is an extremely difficult goal to achieve. It doesn’t happen overnight and requires hard work.

Experts strongly recommend making some dietary and lifestyle changes to manage a healthy weight. It is also helpful to consider the use of some natural remedies, which include L-Carnitine.

This amino acid has long been reputed to exert various mechanisms in helping with weight loss. One reason is that it helps improve levels of energy, which enables or even empowers people to exercise and shed extra pounds.

What makes it all the more beneficial is that it also aids in fat burning. More particularly, scientists found it helps the body use fat more efficiently for energy.

More studies are still being carried out to explore the weight loss benefits of this natural remedy deeper. However, its use continues to be associated with a myriad of health benefits.

There have been many studies revealing that L-Carnitine use may aid in exercise performance, and ward off a range of diseases. This is why today, formulas like Divine Bounty L-Carnitine are widely resorted to by consumers.

