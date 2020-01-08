Circumcision Manchester Clinic, Prestwich, Manchester, England, updated its range of certified circumcision services for babies and adults.

(Newswire.net -- January 8, 2020) -- Manchester, UK -- Circumcision Manchester Clinic, Prestwich, Manchester, England, updated its range of certified circumcision services for babies and adults. The medical team also provides professional 24-hour aftercare.

Circumcision Manchester Clinic, a specialized clinic in Prestwich, England, announced the launch of an updated range of traditional circumcision services for babies under one year of age and for children/adults from nine years of age. Dr. Hibbert and Mr. Yaakov Hibbert have over 40 years experience and use the most traditional methods.

More information can be found at https://www.circumcision-manchester.co.uk

Circumcision is often done in the first few weeks of life either before the baby leaves the hospital or some time after at a Circumcision Clinic. The newly launched traditional circumcision services at Circumcision Manchester Clinic aim to provide patients with the option to use a certified circumcision practitioner that works with the utmost respect and dignity in their own home.

Circumcision can be done at any age. However, traditionally, the most common time to do it is soon after the baby is born, or within the first month of life.

At Circumcision Manchester Clinic, Dr. Hibbert and his experienced team have performed literally thousands of circumcisions. They are being sought after throughout the UK due to their excellent service and after-care that ensures that every patient and their family get the best possible treatment.

Circumcisions can be performed in a private clinical environment or patients can opt to have the procedure performed in the comfort of their own homes. Regardless of their choice, the dedicated medical team ensure that the whole family is well looked after.

The clinic is situated at just 10 minutes’ drive north of Manchester City Centre. Dr. Hibbert and his team do weekly home visits to all the surrounding areas, including Liverpool, Bradford, Oldham, Bolton, Bury, Rochdale, Preston and Birmingham.

A satisfied patient said: “I found Dr Hibbert and Mr Charles Hibbert provide a very professional, caring and excellent service. From the initial meeting to the completion of the procedure, the follow-up care is excellent and any queries or concerns are dealt with promptly. Anyone may have full confidence in using their services. Thank you again.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.