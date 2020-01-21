There are natural remedies discovered to be beneficial in enhancing exercise. One is rhodiola rosea, which many people resort to for a range of medicinal purposes.

According to Dr. James Dillard, author of The Chronic Pain Solution: Your Personal Path to Pain Relief, we have data showing that all causes of mortality are lowered by exercise.

“There’s less heart disease, diabetes and cancer. People who exercise have fewer accidents and die less often from infections. It’s a no-brainer,” he adds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that regular exercise may reduce the risk of many types of cancers.

In some studies, it cut the risk of death or cancer recurrence by as much as 50 percent in individuals with colorectal cancer. In other research, exercise has been able to reduce the recurrence rate of individuals with breast cancer.

Aside from cancer, regular exercise has been found to work wonders inside the body to fight heart disease and arthritis.

Scientists suggest that exercising regularly aids in reducing blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels. It is worth realizing that these are all major factors of heart disease prevention. In cases of arthritis, exercise has been found to reduce symptoms like stiffness and pain.

There are natural remedies discovered to be beneficial in enhancing exercise. One is rhodiola rosea, which many people resort to for a range of medicinal purposes.

In 2004, a study has revealed that rhodiola exerted some inflammation-fighting effects. It was administered on untrained volunteers prior and after bouts of exhausting exercise.

Scientists revealed it was able to offer protection to the muscle tissue during the workout. Rhodiola may be helpful to professional athletes who want to improve their endurance and achieve rapid muscle recovery.

It is important to remember that rhodiola could also enhance muscle work due to mobilization. This natural healing remedy is also called an adaptogen that can improve endurance of male athletes.

Research has even shown it was able to decrease blood lactate level and accelerate recovery after exhausting exercise.

Some other studies have revealed that rhodiola significantly increase the time before subjects got exhausted during exercise. It has even been found to decrease levels of C-reactive protein and enhance neuromotoric fitness.

In 2003, an animal study was carried out and it involved the use of 50 milligrams of rhodiola. It has been found the treatment prolonged the duration of exhaustive swimming of the subjects rats by almost 25 percent.

