(Newswire.net -- January 18, 2020) -- Charleston, SC -- Charleston South Carolina rodent control experts, All Things Wild, are professionals at helping homes and businesses get rid of Rats, Squirrels, Opossum, Raccoons, in addition to offering damage repair and exclusion services.

More information can be found by visiting: https://charleston.allthingswild.com

Unwanted animals, rodents in homes and businesses can lead to an unwanted and unsanitary situation. The professionals at All Things Wild know exactly how to deal with these intruders. They are fully trained in wildlife, rodent and insect removal techniques.

Home and business owners with a pest problem are encouraged to get in touch with the experts rather than taking on the problem themselves. The company not only removes the pests, they employ strategies that stop them from coming back.

The team is trained to remove all wildlife from the premises including squirrels, bats, snakes, rats, raccoons, birds, beavers, and insects. The team is trained in all aspects of insect removal and can deal with infestations of cockroaches, palmetto bugs, fleas, ants, mosquitos, spiders, and wasps.

Services are performed with utmost discretion, as the team understands that especially for business owners, rumors of wildlife or insect infestations can be detrimental to business.

In addition to wildlife removal and pest control services, the company also offers damage repair and professional exclusion services. Damages caused by unwanted pests can include chewed up electrical wires, soiled insulation and damaged support beams. These problems can cause serious fire hazards, expensive energy bills and structural safety concerns.

Home and business owners who have spotted wildlife or pests are urged to call the team at All Things Wild as soon as possible to get the problem addressed before they have a chance to cause too much damage.

One of the most important things to watch out for is hidden entry points. Once the pest is removed from the premises, it’s imperative that entry points and holes are blocked and closed off to prevent the pests from returning.

The company prides themselves on providing safe and effective pest control services for the Charleston and Mt. Pleasant areas. Interested parties can find more information and make an appointment at the link above.