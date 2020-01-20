Nawazinda Total Technologies (NTT) Groups, an international unit of companies, announced the welcoming of the Indian Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission at the Inter-Continental Riyadh.

Nawazinda Total Technologies (NTT) Groups, an international unit of companies, announced their welcoming of the Indian Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission at the Inter-Continental Riyadh. The prestigious event was monumental for NTT who have joined forces with 12 other companies to create a diversified organization that services a broad range of industry.

Recently released, the event, published in the Times of NRIs, a social platform for non-residents of India, honored the appointment of the new Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy. NTT Groups CEO welcomed the Embassy Deputy Chief, in the presence of distinguished guests, high profile dignitaries, ambassadors and official country representatives.

After presenting bouquets to the chief guest and guests of honor at the event, NTT Groups CEO addressed the audience. Briefly acknowledging the history, current operations, and future of NTT groups, the CEO announced the latest companies to join the group - Weltgreen and Nafashdigicomm.

The event highlighted the NTT Group’s commitment to Indo-Saudi joint ventures and the continued development of extended business relationships. Plus, it displayed how the NTT Group strive to be at the forefront of growth now and well into the future for a diversity of organizations all devoted to a common cause.

Nawazinda Total Technologies, formerly known as Electronics Enterprises, is a group of companies situated in the UK, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, KSA, USA and Singapore.

The group, established in 1991, provides computer software, hardware and telecommunication solutions and contracting services to a broad range of industries such as oil and gas infrastructure, engineering and consultancy, IT services, telecom engineering, wireless solutions, GIS mapping, photogrammetry, and plano visualization, plastics, general trading, electro-mechanical, automation, civil construction, and real estate.

