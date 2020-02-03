In some studies, it has been found berberine causes improvements in multiple aspects of metabolic syndrome.

(Newswire.net -- February 3, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Obesity is considered to be an epidemic in certain areas around the globe. While health care providers strongly recommend intake of fat-loss-promoting foods, there are also weight-gain-triggering ones to avoid or reduce consumption of

According to researchers, it is wise to avoid consumption lean red meat. It is worth remembering that steak is loaded with protein and iron. Fatty cuts, on the other hand, often contain more calories. Red meat is also high in cholesterol, which is another reason why it is best to get it out of one’s diet.

Consumption of real nut butters is also discouraged as it significantly helps in weight gain. It is important to be warned that consumption of one tablespoon of it means eating 100 calories and 4 grams of protein.

There are other foods to avoid like processed and junk food.

Maintaining a healthy weight is imperative to overall health. While there are many weight loss products available, choosing the right foods is proven to be one of the best ways to manage a healthy weight.

Individuals who want to lose weight may benefit not only from following healthy diet and lifestyle, but also in using berberine.

Scientists have been investigating on the healing benefits of this natural ingredient. It has been found to ward off a range of diseases and disorders.

In some studies, it has been found berberine causes improvements in multiple aspects of metabolic syndrome. It is worth mentioning metabolic syndrome pertains to a cluster of risk factors, which include cholesterol and triglyceride abnormalities, insulin resistance, hypertension, and abdominal obesity.

A small clinical trial was published in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine.

In this research, scientists had subjects with metabolic syndrome treated with 300 mg of berberine thrice a day for three months.

Surprisingly at the end of the study, it has been found the body mass index of the subjects spiraled down from 31.5 (obese) to 27.4 (overweight).

Researchers suggest combining berberine with the right diet and regular exercise could produce dramatic weight loss results.

To experience the benefits of this natural ingredient, it is wise to consider the use of berberine supplements.

While there are many brands in the market, some formulations are gaining popularity due to their remarkable healing benefits.

