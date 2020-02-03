Urinary tract infections may be preventive through doing some helpful measures. These include using natural ingredients like D-mannose.

(Newswire.net -- February 3, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Urinary tract infection rates continue to skyrocket in many areas around the globe. As a matter of fact according to reports, it affects about 150 million individuals yearly worldwide.

Health authorities warn that such an infection accounts for $6 billion of costs in health care expenditures.

There are risk factors of this type of infection, such as reduced urine flow, inadequate fluid uptake, and neurogenic bladder. Its risk also increases from estrogen depletion, sexual activity, and spermicide.

UTIs are usually treated with antibiotics, which are undeniably effective. However, it is worth realizing that this type of medication produces some side effects.

Health authorities have long been warning against antibiotic resistance as it is considered to be one of the biggest and most urgent threats to public health. It is important to realize that every single time a person takes antibiotics, the resistant bacteria grow and multiply.

It has long been considered that overuse of antibiotics is a major cause of the increases in drug-resistant bacteria. Further, misuse and overuse of antibiotics can post a threat to the usefulness of these medications.

Experts strongly recommend to decrease inappropriate antibiotics use as it is effective in controlling antibiotic resistance.

Urinary tract infections may be preventive through doing some helpful measures. These include using natural ingredients like D-mannose, which is scientifically found to fight the UTI-causing bacteria.

It is important to remember that through intake of this all-natural remedy, the onset of infection may be prevented.

A study was published in the World Journal of Urology in 2014.

In this research, it has been found that D-mannose worked in preventing recurrent UTIs.

D-mannose is actually gaining increasing popularity in the international market due to its preventive effects against the infection. This means that it could eliminate the need for antibiotics in the treatment of UTIs, and this can aid in fighting antibiotic resistance.

Today, supplements like Divine Bounty D-mannose are gaining popularity in the international market. It is highly potent and pure, and is believed to be superior over other brands.

Divine Bounty D-mannose is one of the supplements that are gaining increasing popularity and trust from consumers.

It could be an excellent source of D-mannose for individuals who want to increase their protection against UTIs. It may also be a useful treatment for individuals who are already suffering from the infection.

This extra-strength formula is crafted carefully in an FDA-inspected facility in the United States. It is popularized widely by its high potency, and is even backed with a customer satisfaction guarantee

