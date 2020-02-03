According to researchers, milk thistle has long been used for neurological disorders for more than two thousand years.

(Newswire.net -- February 3, 2020) Orlando, FL -- The health of the brain, just like other parts of the human body, also declines as a person ages. The good news is that there are measures found to be helpful for individuals who want to improve their brain health and protection.

Health authorities warn that healthy aging isn’t merely about reducing physical disability, but also taking better care of the mind.

One of the most popular and highly recommended techniques is to follow a brain healthy diet. There are some foods found to be particularly helpful for the health of the brain.

Scientists have carried out studies and found some foods are better for brain health than others. This is why it is important to learn what these foods are and incorporate them in one’s diet. Exercise is also highly recommended to protect and improve the health of an aging brain.

Some experts strongly recommend avoiding brain-slowing medications. These are pharmaceutical drugs that reduce brain function on a short-term basis, and are associated with the increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

These medications are often used for insomnia, vertigo, allergies, and anxiety. Other tricks include avoiding chronic sleep deprivation and managing chronic stress.

When it comes to reducing age-related decline in brain function, it is wise to consider the use of milk thistle. While the use of this natural remedy is often linked with liver health benefits, it can also ward off some conditions.

According to researchers, milk thistle has long been used for neurological disorders for more than two thousand years. This particularly includes Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Studies have revealed milk thistle possesses strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agents, which are neuroprotective by nature. These healing agents could also aid in preventing brain function decline that often happens due to aging.

Previous research has long revealed that milk thistle possesses silymarin, which has many healing effects.

In test-tube and animal studies, investigators found silymarin worked well in preventing oxidative damage to brain cells. This could significantly help reduce the risk of mental decline.

Through its effects in reducing the number of amyloid plaques in the brain, it could potentially help fight Alzheimer’s disease. It is worth mentioning the amyloid plaques are the sticky clusters of amyloid proteins, which can build up between nerve cells as the body ages.

