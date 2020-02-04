Some other studies have further shown L-Carnitine worked wonders in helping with the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease.

(Newswire.net -- February 4, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Neurodegenerative conditions like dementia continues to happen to more and more people today. In the United States, it has been found to be one of the top killers.

Experts say its mortality rates have actually more than doubled in the past two decades. This condition doesn’t just affect the overall quality of life of patients, but also increases their risk of death.

A team of researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that overall, age-adjusted death rates for dementia increased from 30.5 deaths per 100,000 in 2000 to 66.7 in 2017.

According to lead researcher Ellen Kramarow, a CDC health statistician, America's aging population is probably fueling this increase in dementia-related deaths.

In the new analysis of death certificate data, it has been shown that dementia was the primary cause for almost 262,000 deaths in 2017. Further, 46 percent of those deaths were due to Alzheimer’s disease.

In 2000, there are roughly 84,000 deaths attributed to dementia.

The study was published March 14 in the CDC's National Vital Statistics Reports.

Having dementia has long been reputed to produce a series of challenges. There are physical challenges, such as difficulties in dressing and bathing. There are even those who have trouble chewing and swallowing.

This condition also produces restlessness and sleep issues as well as emotional challenges like aggression, paranoia, hallucinations, and even loneliness.

There are medications doctors usually prescribe to individuals with this condition. As its rates continue to increase, it is important to stress that some experts are also looking into the ways potentially helpful in fighting this condition.

One is Acetyl L-Carnitine, which has long been reputed to work wonders in benefiting the brain. This natural remedy has been found beneficial for various aspects of brain health. These particularly include its benefits on the activity of the neurotransmitter called acetylcholine, mitochondrial function, and cognition.

In meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials, it has been found that this natural remedy may slow down cognitive decline, especially among individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

It is worth noting these are individuals with early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Some other studies have further shown L-Carnitine worked wonders in helping with the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease. It could even aid in enhancing memory as well as mitochondrial function, and increasing the activity of acetylcholine.

Experts say this is substantial considering that this neurotransmitter called acetylcholine is critical for a healthy brain function.

