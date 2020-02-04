While more and more people resort to energy drinks and other performance-enhancing products, it is worth mentioning that scientists continue to investigate on the benefits of using rhodiola rosea.

Daniel Pink, author of the New York Times bestseller When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing, says he used to believe that timing was everything.

“Now,” he says, “I believe that everything is timing,”.

Some studies have shown that task performance depending on physical and psychological capacity can vary drastically according to the time of the day.

In a 2011 review, which was published in the Sports Medicine journal, it has been found that a majority of components of sports performance vary with time of day in a predictable manner. These include flexibility, muscle strength, and short-term high power output .

A paper was published in the Catholic Education: A Journal of Inquiry and Practice.

In this research, it has been found that time-of-day effects can explain up to 20 percent of the variance in performance on cognitive tasks.

Aside from timing, there are other factors that influence mental and physical performance. They particularly include increasing intake of nutritious foods and engaging in physical activities regularly.

While more and more people resort to energy drinks and other performance-enhancing products, it is worth mentioning that scientists continue to investigate on the benefits of using rhodiola rosea.

According to studies, this adaptogen could work wonders in enhancing physical performance when taken before exercise. It may even enhance concentration and thinking skills and potentially fight mental and physical fatigue.

In a review, rhodiola rosea use has been linked with improved mental and physical performance. There was also a study in 2009 that found the use of this natural healing ingredient led to faster running than the placebo group.

There are actually many other studies that show the benefits of this natural remedy. It has been found to decrease fatigue and enhance concentration. One of the studies involved 60 men and women who consumed 576 milligrams of rhodiola per day.

It is important to note that rhodiola use has also been associated with many other healing effects. This is why its use is highly recommended nowadays, via supplementation like the use of Divine Bounty Rhodiola.

