A print and design shop has launched a T-Shirt department at its shop on famous Chanterlands Avenue, Hull UK. The name of the enterprise is Todo Designs. They have an in-house LED laser printer capable of printing with white ink that produces stunning results.

The launch of this a T-Shirt department at the shop involves advanced technology. The shop has invested the necessary capital to purchase the equipment to obtain fantastic results on dark colour garments. They use a no-cut transfer process which is faster than traditional l vinyl techniques and produces professional results.

The shop produces some of the most unusual custom T-Shirts available. These include Katsuki Bakugou T-Shirt, Superman White T-Shirt, Luffy T-Shirt, Star Wars minion T-Shirt, Star Wars Dark Vader T-Shirt, Star Wars T-Shirt, Batman white T-Shirt, Deadpool Black T-Shirt, and Deadpool Logo white T-Shirt https://tododesigns.com/shop/t-shirt/

In addition to T-Shirts, the shop also does artwork. They stock canvas artwork and also offer a wide range of bespoke design services. From business cards through to large posters. They also have an in-house print press which is cable of doing short to medium print runs at a competitive cost.

The competent team at Todo Designs is made up of Neil Boland, Paul Matchett, Joe Cosway, Cossie, and Mo Choudhury. They work together to produce some of the most unique T-Shirts available in the UK.

The website also has a categories section. Products may be ordered online or picked up at the shop. They include bar accessories, business cards, canvas prints, animals, ballet, flowers, landscapes, music, sport, superhero's, TV, cushions, anime, Arabic calligraphy, peaky blinders, sports, hoodies, chemical A, mugs, music, posters, signs, T-Shirts, football Banta, Game of Thrones, Sci-Fi, and Stag & Hen.

A recent customer stated, “Fantastic to have a shop like this down Chanterlands Avenue, Hull. I love the wide variety of products on offer and use them regularly.”

During the launch of the T-Shirt department free consultations to discuss personalised orders are being offered at the shop during normal business hours.

