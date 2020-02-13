Multiple previous studies have shown ashwagandha has many healing benefits. Its use actually dates back thousands of years ago, especially in Ayurvedic medicine.

(Newswire.net -- February 13, 2020) Orlando, FL -- When it comes to hormonal balance, women are often perceived to be the ones to have issues with it. However in reality, it also happens in men.

According to experts, the male hormone called testosterone plays a critical role in maintaining youthful neurological structure. It could also alleviate depression and induce fat loss.

Researchers have been investigating the effects of low testosterone in men. They found that reduced levels of this hormone could be associated with various undesirable health consequences.

In recent studies, scientists found that low testosterone levels in men is strongly linked with various conditions. These include type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and cardiovascular disease.

Experts say that certain factors affect the levels of testosterone in men, and one is the hormone called Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA). Aromatase also influences levels of testosterone.

Men are advised to take the measures helpful in ensuring that their levels of testosterone are normal and healthy. It is worth mentioning that some of the conditions linked with reduced testosterone are incurable.

These are diseases that are highly prevalent and can be managed through the use of certain medications. Taking some preventive steps against these diseases can be done by restoring hormonal balance.

When it comes to maintaining hormonal balance, it is wise to consider what natural remedies like ashwagandha can offer.

Multiple previous studies have shown ashwagandha has many healing benefits. Its use actually dates back thousands of years ago, especially in Ayurvedic medicine.

According to studies, ashwagandha has hormone balancing effects. For instance, it can fight stress due to its ability to regulate the levels of the cortisol hormone.

It has further been found to influence male vitality due to its effects on hormones. It has even been found to have a positive effect on the thyroid, which is an organ found to be responsible for hormone regulation.

This powerful healing natural ingredient could work in stabilizing certain hormones that affect male fertility.

In a research study, its use has been found to significantly increase serum levels of testosterone and luteinizing hormone. It is worth noting this is a hormone responsible for stimulating testosterone production.

In 2013, scientists have found that ashwagandha fueled enzyme activity and even rejuvenated reproductive hormones of infertile men. This has led investigators to suggest that this herb may be beneficial in the management as well as the treatment of infertility.

There are actually many other healing benefits associated with the use of this herb. It is wise to consider its use for preventive health purposes.

