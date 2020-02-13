In a study, it has been found that vitamin E supplementation for 4 months led to improvements in immune system health among the elderly.

(Newswire.net -- February 13, 2020) Orlando, FL -- According to experts, the immune system has long been reputed to offer protection against infections and ailments. Unfortunately, there are many threats to immune system health.

Health authorities warn fatal conditions like cancer have long been found to weaken immunity. This condition works by spreading to the bone marrow, which makes blood cells that help to fight infection.

It is also important to remember that there are cancer treatments reputed to weaken the immune system temporarily. They have the effect of dramatically reducing the number of white blood cells made in the bone marrow, which is the reason why they affect immunity negatively.

These cancer treatments are radiotherapy, chemotherapy, high dose of steroids, and targeted cancer drugs.

Doctors have long been stressing the importance of strengthening immune system health as it is also useful in fighting cancer.

There are tricks scientifically found to be beneficial for immune system health. One is to have a healthy lifestyle, which essentially means neither smoking nor excessively consuming alcohol regularly.

Having a healthy lifestyle also means engaging in physical activities and managing a healthy weight. It is similarly important to follow a healthy diet, which is extremely important in strengthening immunity and maintaining overall health.

Enhancing immune system health may be achieved through the aid of nutrients like vitamin E. Researchers have long been investigating the therapeutic goodness of this nutrient, especially in giving the immune system a boost.

In some studies, vitamin E and the antioxidants and anti-inflammatories it contains have been found to work in protecting and enhancing immune system health.

Experts say it has contributed to the production of T-cells, which are the sub-type of white blood cells. These are cells usually released by the body as an immune response to threats.

In a study, it has been found that vitamin E supplementation for 4 months led to improvements in immune system health among the elderly.

Aside from its immune system health benefits, it is similarly important to consider that its use is also linked with various health benefits. It is so important that its inadequate levels have been associated with various symptoms and medical conditions.

There are foods found to be excellent sources of vitamin E, but there are also supplements available.

