(Newswire.net -- February 13, 2020) Orlando, FL -- The American Heart Association warns that in the United States, cardiovascular disease accounts for almost 836,546 deaths or 1 of every 3 deaths.

It is worth realizing that around 92.1 million American adults live with some form of cardiovascular ailment.

More and more researchers are actually looking into the various aspects of heart health, and how it can be protected and made healthy. There are various ways to do it such as following healthy dietary practices.

It is similarly important to practice healthy lifestyle habits, such as exercising regularly and not smoking cigarettes.

In multiple previous studies, researchers theorized that there is a link between chronic inflammation and cardiovascular ailments. It is worth realizing that some natural remedies have been found to be useful in delivering strong inflammation-fighting benefits.

According to researchers, a medicinal ingredient called lion’s mane may be helpful. This is due to the fact that it has strong anti-inflammatory properties, which could aid in fighting inflammation linked with cardiovascular ailments.

There are other mechanisms lion’s mane has been found to exhibit to aid in protecting heart health, and one is through its ability to help manage levels of cholesterol and triglycerides. Experts have long stressed that these two are risk factors for heart disease.

Scientists reveal that oxidized LDL might play a role in atherosclerosis. Oxidization of the LDL cholesterol triggers an inflammatory response. Such pertains to a scenario where macrophages or white blood cells surround the damaged LDL causing a sticky plaque to form on the inside of blood vessels.

In a study, lion’s mane has been able to demonstrate its inhibitory effects on LDL oxidation. This has led researchers to suggest that this kitchen ingredient may aid in the prevention of prevention of oxidative stress-induced atherosclerosis.

Organic Lion’s Mane from Divine Bounty may be an excellent choice as it offers pretty much everything that many consumers look for in a product.

There are many reasons why this formula continues to gain increasing popularity in the global market. One is that it offers a high potency of 1800 mg, and is even free from nasties that many experts warn against.

It is guaranteed free from lead, mercury, pesticides, binders, silicone dioxide, stearates, BHT, sodium benzoate, PCBs, fillers, titanium dioxide, coloring, flavoring, GMOs, preservatives, and additives.

What makes it all the more beneficial is that it is made carefully in an FDA-inspected facility in the United States, and according to strict GMP guidelines. This demonstrates the dedication of Divine Bounty to provide consumers with the safest and most effective formulas.

It is accurately labeled to ensure that consumers know exactly what they are ingesting. Every purchase even comes with a money back guarantee, which makes every purchase absolutely risk-free (https://amazon.com/Organic-Lions-Mane-Mushroom-Capsules/dp/B07LGR1KN7).

