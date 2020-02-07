Virginia Beach veteran owned lawn care company Lenard's Lawn Care Service celebrated 11 years as the region's go-to lawn care specialists.

(Newswire.net -- February 7, 2020) -- Virginia Beach, VA -- Virginia Beach veteran owned lawn care company Lenard's Lawn Care Service celebrated 11 years as the region's go-to lawn care specialists. The veteran-owned and operated lawn maintenance services company continues to serve homeowners and businesses in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, and Suffolk VA.

Lenard's Lawn Care Service, a veteran owned lawn care company, announced the celebration of its 11th anniversary. The licensed lawn maintenance company based in Chesapeake has steadily grown to serve homes in Suffolk and Virginia Beach as well as Chesapeake VA.

More information about Lenard's Lawn Care Service is available at https://lenardslawncare.com

This Chesapeake lawn maintenance company was founded in 2009 by Navy veteran and experienced lawn care specialist Mike Lenard. In 11 years, Lenard's Lawn Care Service has expanded its service portfolio to include mowing, edging and blowing, fertilization and weed control, aeration and seeding, sod installation, mulch installation, trimming bushes and snow plowing.

Business growth without sacrificing operating service quality has been the company's key focus area - one that remains unchanged as it enters its 11th year. In this period, the company has grown to serve Suffolk, Virginia Beach as well as Chesapeake, offering basic, standard, and premium lawn maintenance packages as its core service.

Lenard’s Lawn Care Service inspects and maintains residential and commercial lawns, focusing on turf health by preventing and controlling the spread of disease, fertilization and weed control, mowing, edging and blowing, mulch, trimming bushes, aeration and seeding. Professional lawn care packages by Lenard's Lawn Care Service are designed to meet a wide range of service and budget needs.

Headquarter Location information is available on Google Maps.

All lawn care services are performed by licensed professionals who focus on safety first and guaranteed satisfaction. As Lenard's Lawn Care Service starts its 11th year in business, the company credits its success to the experience and discipline of its staff and team leaders.

According to a spokesperson of Lenard’s Lawn Care of Virginia Beach, VA turf care specialists, "As we look back over 11 years of successful operations in Chesapeake, Suffolk and Virginia Beach VA, we see many outstanding experiences that have defined our journey. We continue to remain focused on quality over quantity and stand on the shoulders of our incredible teams. The secret to our success is based on two aspects—showing up on time and doing our jobs right."

Lenard's Lawn Care Service is a full-service veteran owned and operated turf maintenance and landscaping company based in Chesapeake and services Suffolk and Virginia Beach, VA. The company provides weekly and bi-weekly lawn maintenance services backed by a fleet of trucks and experienced teams.

For more information about professional lawn care in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Suffolk VA, call 757-613-8309, Follow us on Facebook, or visit our site at the URL above.