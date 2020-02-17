When it comes to boosting immune system health, studies have shown a natural remedy called milk thistle may be potentially helpful.

One of the keys to maintaining health and promoting longevity is to have a healthy immune system. It is wise to learn exactly how to take care of it, and one is to known what its threats are.

A study was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

In this study, it has been found that upper respiratory tract infections persist in subjects who exercised once a week by 42 percent.

It is worth mentioning that those who did aerobic exercises five times or more in a week did better. This means that lack of exercise can make the body sick a little bit longer. It is also worth mentioning that in the study, the sedentary participants had more severe symptoms.

Aside from avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, it is also recommended to make an effort to not be lonely.

A 5-year research study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal.

In this research, it has been revealed that loneliness places the body into fight or flight mode. The researchers discovered that when the subjects felt lonely, their levels of the hormone norepinephrine were higher.

There are other ways to fight immune system health threats, such as avoiding consumption of saturated fats and antibiotics.

When it comes to boosting immune system health, studies have shown a natural remedy called milk thistle may be potentially helpful.

In 2016, a study involving an animal model has revealed that milk thistle extract enhanced immunity. This is an additional support to a previous study that found milk thistle worked in positively affecting immune response in humans.

Researchers reveal that this herb possesses strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These healing compounds have long been found to offer protection against liver damage and other major diseases.

It also has active constituents called sylimarin and silibinin, which have long been studied due to their remarkable benefits against liver conditions like cirrhosis and viral hepatitis.

Scientists reveal milk thistle works in supporting healthy liver function. It does so through its ability to regenerate the liver cells and exert its antioxidant effects, which prevent free radicals from damaging liver cells called hepatocytes.

A study was published in the “Medical Science Monitor.”

Milk thistle has further been found to exhibit a stimulatory effect on the immune system. This could mean it may be helpful as a complementary treatment for cancer and infectious disease.

The National Cancer Institute even reveals that milk thistle has the potential to reduce the toxicity of chemotherapy.

Milk thistle has further been found to exhibit a stimulatory effect on the immune system. This could mean it may be helpful as a complementary treatment for cancer and infectious disease.

