(Newswire.net -- February 17, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Urinary tract infections affect many people nowadays, especially women. This type of infection normally requires the use of antibiotics, which is unfortunately linked with some side effects.

According to Dr. Wyman, UTIs are the most common bacterial infections. This type of infection can affect women of any age. Dr. Wyman and colleagues carried out a review of data to calculate the annual incidence for the acute and recurrent UTIs in females over 15 years of age, 2007-2015.

It is worth realizing that acute UTI pertains to the first diagnosis of UTI after a year if continuous health plan enrollment. Recurrent UTI, on the other hand, included 2 or more cases within 6 months or 3 or more UTIs within past 12 months following the first diagnosis.

Data reveal that females between 15 and 19 years of age have the highest incidence of uncomplicated UTIs compared to another age group.

According to Dr. Wyman, this can be linked to the first sexual contact.

In the treatment of UTIs, pharmaceutical drugs like antibiotics are usually prescribed by health care providers. However, it is worth noting that the use of this medication has been found to produce some side effects.

Today, more and more experts are strongly warning against antibiotic resistance, which has been found to produce higher medical costs, prolonged hospital stays, and increased mortality.

It is strongly recommended to change the way this medication is prescribed and used. It is worth realizing that even if new medications are developed, antibiotic resistance will continue to be a major threat without behavior changes.

Globally, antibiotic resistance is rising to dangerously high levels. It is important to be warned that antibiotic resistance is worsened not just by the misuse and overuse of antibiotics, but also poor infection prevention and control.

It is highly recommended to take some steps in reducing the impact as well as the spread of resistance.

It is worth mentioning that urinary tract infections are one of the major reasons behind the high use of antibiotics. It is strongly advised to resort to the helpful measures in significantly decreasing the risk of UTIs.

One all-natural remedy is D-mannose, which has long been studied due to its remarkable healing benefits. This therapeutic type of sugar could work as a magnet to the E.coli bacteria and eliminate them from the body.

In 2016, a pilot study has shown that D-mannose was effective in the prevention and treatment of UTIs.

A 2014 study was published in the World Journal of Urology.

In this research, it has been found that D-mannose works in preventing UTI recurrence. There are actually many research supporting the therapeutic benefits of this natural remedy against the infection.

