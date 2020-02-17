According to researchers, this digestive enzyme plays various roles for overall health. It has been found to play a role in the digestive process.

(Newswire.net -- February 17, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Chronic diseases like diabetes continues to affect an increasing number of people. Experts say that it is vital for this incurable disease to be managed, otherwise it could wreak havoc on health.

Statistics reveal that in 2012, 2.2 million deaths were due to high blood glucose. In 2016, estimates reveal that 1.6 million deaths were due to diabetes.

Due to the increasing prevalence of this chronic ailment, experts strongly recommend resorting to the preventive measures against the condition. When poorly managed, this disease leads to complications.

In some studies, individuals with diabetes are at an increased risk of strokes and heart attacks by two to three-fold. Experts further warn that this condition leads to neuropathy or nerve damage in the feet, which increases the risk of infection, foot ulcers, and limb amputation.

Health authorities further warn against diabetic retinopathy, which significantly increases the risk of blindness. Kidney failure is another complication to watch out for.

To manage this condition, it is wise to take the prescribed medications and follow healthy diet and lifestyle.

More and more scientists are investigating the diabetes-fighting benefits of natural remedies like amylase.

According to researchers, this digestive enzyme plays various roles for overall health. It has been found to play a role in the digestive process, and this is one major reason why it is vital for human health.

When it comes to diabetes, amylase has been found to exert different mechanisms to combat the condition.

In 2013, a study was published in the Journal of Clinical & Diagnostic Research.

In this study, researchers attempted to determine the serum amylase, blood glucose and the serum lipid profile of the subjects. It is worth noting that there were 110 subjects with type 2 diabetes in the study who were compared to healthy individuals of the same age and sex.

It has been found that in the diabetic subjects, there was a significantly lower amylase activity wherever blood sugar levels were higher.

Another study has shown that there was a link between the increased risk of metabolic abnormalities like diabetes and reduced levels of serum amylase.

There are many other studies revealing the therapeutic benefits of amylase against diabetes. However, it is worth noting that its use is also highly recommended for various medicinal purposes.

